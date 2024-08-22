Kevin Love Recalls Being Hurt After LeBron James Viral ‘Stop Fitting Out, Start Fitting In’ Tweet Back in 2015

In 2015, LeBron James posted a cryptic tweet that read, "Stop trying to find a way to FIT-OUT and just FIT-IN. Be a part of something special! Just my thoughts." This tweet, though not explicitly mentioning Kevin Love, was widely perceived to be directed at him due to Love's prior use of a similar phrase about fitting in during the preseason.

In a 2021 interview on the ‘Pardon My Take’ podcast, Kevin Love revealed that he was genuinely "hurt" by LeBron's tweet. The resurfacing of this confession via a video on Reddit sparked renewed attention from NBA fans, leading to criticism of LeBron's leadership style and his approach to motivating and inspiring teammates.

Despite the initial impact of LeBron's tweet on Kevin Love, Love clarified in the same interview that he and LeBron have since reconciled any issues, emphasizing their strong bond as teammates. Love offered insight into LeBron's possible intention behind the tweet, positing that it may have been a strategic attempt to provoke a positive response from him and stimulate his optimal performance.

Since the video has recently resurfaced on Reddit and fans are talking about it lately, let’s first go back in time and find out what exactly happened.

It was only following the Cleveland Cavaliers' victory over the Lakers, LeBron James openly admitted to targeting Kevin Love in a controversial tweet.

Initially, James downplayed any direct intention towards Love, attributing the message to a general sentiment about people striving to fit in and be part of something special. However, upon further prodding by reporters, especially after being shown a past statement by Love using similar terms, James acknowledged the connection, emphasizing that it was not a mere coincidence.

Despite Love's unawareness of the tweet initially, he expressed confusion when confronted with James' remarks, highlighting his efforts to contribute positively to the team despite perceptions of not fitting in.

Although the specific catalyst for James' action remained unclear, it stirred discussions about team dynamics and individual contributions within the Cavaliers.

But, coming from the altercation, Love, in a Q&A with Jason Lloyd of The Athletic, opened up about his early struggles in Cleveland and specifically addressed LeBron James’ "fit in/fit out" tweet from their first year together. Love characterized the tweet as "extremely passive-aggressive and silly," while acknowledging the challenges he faced while trying to find his place on the team.

“I think on one end it was extremely passive-aggressive and silly. But at the same time, I feel like I did have to find my way and fit in. But it wasn’t an easy process for me. I think right now if that happened — it wouldn’t because I believe who I am now and the growth I’ve had — but I truly believe that you have to understand,” Love said during the conversation.

He expressed a desire for acknowledgment and support from teammates and coaches, highlighting the difficulty of transitioning from being the main focus to a role that required sacrifice.

