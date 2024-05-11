Kevin Nash Recalls Being 'Pounded' in His 2011 Royal Rumble Comeback

Kevin Nash, aka Diesel, is one of the most prominent names in the wrestling industry. He is one of the biggest WWE stars from the 1990s era, and his reign of 358 days as WWE Champion is the longest in the 1990s.

Initially, he was more inclined towards the WCW, but after the promotion ran out of business, he came to WWE, where he reformed his nWo group with Hulk Hogan and initiated his feud with Hulk Hogan.

Kevin Nash left the WWE in 2004 and only made a surprising return to the company in 2011, when he entered the Royal Rumble at number 32. He returned as Diesel for the first time since 1996 in the Royal Rumble, but before he could show his wrestling prowess, the WWE legend was eliminated by Wade Barett.

But for Nash, this entire episode was hilarious, as he recently recalled in a conversation. During his candid discussion on Kliq This, Kevin Nash shared his experience of stepping inside the WWE ring nearly after seven years and then getting “pounded” by two wrestlers, Sheamus and Drew McIntyre.

What did Kevin Nash say?

Nash hilariously recalled this whole Rumble return, saying that the two superstars, Sheamus and McIntyre, came down so heavily on him, as if the WWE legend owed them some money. “Those two guys pounded me like I owed them money. And the whole f**king place is chanting ‘Diesel, Diesel.’ And I mean, they’re just relentlessly just f**king chewing me alive,” he said. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Nash further said, “And I’m thinking, like, you know what, man? I’m too old to f**king, like, fight from underneath. I’m just, like, I’ll just take the beating. I’m getting eliminated here in a minute.”

And that wasn’t the only Rumble presence by Nash. Since he had signed a five-year Legends deal with the WWE, he also appeared in the 2014 Royal Rumble match, eliminating Jack Swagger before being eliminated by Roman Reigns.

On March 29 of that year, Nash appeared at WrestleMania 31, along with Hulk Hogan and Scott Hall, to assist WCW legend Sting in his match against Triple H, who had D-Generation X (Billy Gunn, Shawn Michales, Road Dogg, and X-Pac) on his side.

Nash was also added to the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2015 by his longtime Kliq member, Shawn Michales.

