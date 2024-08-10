Kevin Sullivan Cause of Death: How Did 74-Year-Old WWE Legend Die?

Disclaimer: This article contains mention of death.

On August 9th, 2024, legendary WWE heel Kevin Sullivan, who was in his prime the biggest villainous character and one of the greatest rivals of WWE's face of his era, Hulk Hogan, died at the age of 74. Known as "The Prince of Darkness," Sullivan had a significant impact on professional wrestling.

In 2024, Kevin Sullivan had suffered a severe accident in May; his family revealed his condition and told fans he had nearly escaped death. On May 12th, a post was made, and Sullivan's family appealed for financial help from his fans. According to his family, after attending an autograph signing in Florida, the 74-year-old legend was heading back to his home when he met with a devastating accident.

Kevin was immediately rushed to the hospital and was taken under the care of expert doctors who performed surgery without wasting any time, saving his badly injured leg and life. However, the accident left him with major complications such as sepsis and encephalitis.

On August 9th, 2024, Barry Rose, a close friend of Kevin Sullivan from their Florida Wrestling days, was the first to inform the world of Kevin Sullivan's death. While talking to Slam Wrestling, Barry Rose expressed his sadness, stating, "With the heaviest of hearts, we are devastated to have to report the passing of the legendary Kevin Sullivan. May he RIP, and may his family, friends, and fans find comfort in how much he was loved."

As of now, no official statement has been released about the cause of Kevin Sullivan's death. However, according to his official Wikipedia page, Kevin Sullivan, "The Prince of Darkness," died from complications of a blood clot in Concord, Massachusetts.

WWE fans remembered Kevin Sullivan and sent their warm wishes to the legend for his great contributions to the world of professional wrestling.

Major industry names also reacted to the WWE legend's demise. Former sixteen-time WWE champion "Nature Boy" Ric Flair tweeted and expressed his grief over Sullivan's passing:

"I Am So Saddened To Hear About Kevin Sullivan's Passing. Rest In Peace, Kevin! You Were An All-Time Great Athlete & Friend."

Triple H, former WWE champion and current CCO of WWE, tweeted and remembered Kevin's contribution to the pro-wrestling industry:

"Kevin Sullivan had one of the most unique minds in the history of our industry, pushing creative boundaries and developing some of the most intriguing characters to step into the ring. He had an unwavering passion for what we do. My thoughts are with his family, friends & fans."

Former WWE superstar and Hall of Famer Bully Ray tweeted and revealed how much he used to love Kevin and his WWE gimmick:

"I always loved it when his thick Boston accent and my rough NY accent would collide. Learned from him. RIP to the Devil himself, Kevin Sullivan."

WWE even presented a tribute to Taskmaster Kevin Sullivan in the most recent edition of Friday Night SmackDown and acknowledged his contribution to the company.

