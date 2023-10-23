Khabib Nurmagomedov clarifies why he didn't corner Islam Makhachev in UFC 294 win over Volkanovsk

Last Saturday at UFC 294, UFC's lightweight champion Islam Makhachev proved his words true, stating that he would shock the world and showcase the best version of himself. He addressed all the questions raised about him last time by knocking out UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski in round one with a massive head kick.

Originally scheduled to fight Oliveira, Makhachev was pulled out of the event due to an injury during his training camp. Two weeks before the fight, Makhachev was joined by his best friend, former undefeated champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, to help him in training. Fans were expecting Khabib to be in Islam's corner for support, but he was not present at the corner during the fight.

Khabib revealed the reason why he was not at Islam’s corner for UFC 294

After Islam won by knockout world was stunned. Khabib posted on his Instagram and revealed why he was not in the corner of Islam Makhachev at the UFC 294 main event he said “I don’t go to fights, I don’t go to the corner and I completely left everything related to MMA. I ask you to accept my decision the same way my brothers, friends, and sparring partners did. What our team achieved will forever be in the history of MMA."

Khabib further expressed his team will achieve that will forever be embedded in the history of combat sports forever. He was a former UFC lightweight champion. The Eagle retired undefeated after his father passed away. His last fight was against current BMF champion Justin Geathje at UFC 254. Khabib and Islam are childhood friends and sparring partners.

Khabib last appeared when Islam won his first title against Charles Oliveira at the UFC 280 event as he considered that as the plan of his father that he fulfilled on behave of his father and walked away from the sport.

