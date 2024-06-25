Khabib Nurmagomedov Faces Scrutiny as FSB Investigates Dagestani Gyms After Eagles MMA Fighter Linked With Terror Attacks

Trigger warning: This article mentions about terrorist brutality and other related activities

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev’s gym is in trouble. As Dagestan is enveloped in the dark shadows of fear, the authorities have laid out plans for their investigation. This Sunday, two cities in Dagestan turned blood red as coordinated attacks wreaked havoc. As per the reports from CNN, these attacks were presumably conducted by Islamist extremists.

The attackers targeted places of worship like the church and synagogues. While the official death toll is not yet known, reports of a priest’s throat being slit open has the masses in disarray. Interestingly, initial reports have confirmed that among the five attackers was an MMA fighter. And this was enough reason for the authorities to fix their target to the EAGLE MMA.

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s gym to face investigation

According to reports from James Porrazzo on X, the FSB will be investigating all the gyms in Dagestan. And chief among them will be Eagles MMA. For the uninitiated, Eagles MMA is where UFC icons like Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev train. In fact, Makhachev also had Khabib in his corner for the UFC 302 main event. Founded by Khabib himself, the gym saw his father, Abdumanap Nurmagomedov, as the coach for a long time.

Unfortunately, things have gone downhill. The report on the X states, “Breaking News: The FSB has announced through Dagestani media that ALL Dagestani MMA gyms are being investigated and INSPECTED for religious extremist elements - especially Eagles MMA, the gym of Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov, where at least one terrorist trained. Expect his to not be a "timid" campaign.”

Such news surely comes as a shocker for MMA fans. But in reality, Eagles MMA does seem to have a direct connection with the attacks.

Eagles MMA fighters are listed among the attackers

As Dagestan continues to be submerged in panic, the identities of the attackers have come to the forefront. In a shocking revelation, one of the supposed terrorists, Ghadzimurad Kagirov, is a member of the Eagles MMA.

Such a finding has surely opened the floodgates. Now, the likes of Makhachev and Nurmagomedov stare down at a possibly lengthy interrogation. Russia has long been fighting the problem of raging extremism from Islam. Despite President Vladimir Putin’s repeated efforts, these incidents could not be curbed.

Thus, with the future of Eagles MMA in the doldrums, it will be difficult to predict what the future holds. As for now, the MMA world will pray for their favorite stars to come out clean.

