Khabib Nurmagomedov had THIS reaction to Conor McGregor knocking Jose Aldo out at UFC 194

Conor McGregor was and will be one of the biggest combat stars of all time because he does not only talk trash but backs it up always. McGregor’s one of the best highlight reel performances was against UFC’s Featherweight champion Jose Aldo.

Aldo has ruled the featherweight division for the last seven years. McGregor was the underdog in the match no one wanted him to win, and he played a lot of mental games with Aldo. McGregor vs Adlo, were set to face each other at UFC 194. Everyone was expecting Aldo to dominate McGregor.

The shock was McGregor not only ended the King of Rio’s reign. He knocked out him in just 13 seconds breaking the previous fast Knockout record. Ronda Rousey was knocked out in 14 seconds. Everyone was shocked and stunned in the arena. BT Sports back then shared the reaction of Khabib Nurmagomedov to the crazy knockout.

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s reaction to Conor McGregor's KO at UFC 194

The Eagle was attending the show with his manager his prediction for this match was with Aldo. but the dominating knockout even shocked Nurmagomedov. The video was published by BT Sports where the camera was panned at the audience where Eagle was with his manager he grabbed his head in disbelief and exchanged some words with his manager in shock. He also had brother interaction with Dana White when he passed by him through the crowd. The video visibly showed his disbelief and how shocked he was with the knockout of Jose Aldo.

Later, McGregor and Khabib fought in a very high-voltage rivalry. Khabib, and, Conor are to date considered among the best rivals of this era.

Conor McGregor also reflected on his victory and defeating Aldo in a dominating fashion he said in an interview, “ He's powerful and he's fast, but precision beats power, timing beats speed. That's what you saw there.

