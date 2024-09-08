Khabib Nurmagomedov Heaps Praises on Usman Nurmagomedov Following Dominant Bellator Victory

Usman Nurmagomedov won his latest Bellator bout and Khabib Nurmagomedov could not be more happy. In the main event of Bellator San Diego, Usman took on the challenge of Alexandr Shabliy. Displaying some of the best technical skills, the bout went the full three rounds where the judges unanimously ruled in favor of the Dagestani fighter. While Usman’s hands were being raised, sitting in the corner, his mentor, Khabib Nurmagomedov had a proud moment.

Speaking right after the dominant victory, Khabib termed Usman as one of the best lightweight fighters at the moment. ‘The Eagle’ said, “I think Usman is right now one of the best lightweights in the world. I was before, now it’s our brother Islam [Makhachev], and Usman is next. This is dynasty.” Surely, the lightweight division has been Khabib’s forte ever since he has stepped his foot into MMA.

Back in his UFC days, Khabib went on to become the lightweight champion, defeating the likes of Conor McGregor. His dominance was such that ‘The Eagle’ went undefeated and retired with a 29-0 MMA record that looks astonishingly impressive. He then trained his prodigy, Islam Makhachev and he has now become the undisp UFC champion. Not only has Makhachev won the title, but has defended it several times against big names like Alexander Volkanovski and Dustin Poirier.

Well, while Khabib is busy imparting his MMA knowledge to his students, he also shared a lighthearted moment recently. Uploading a picture of his black eye, the former UFC champion mentioned that the black eye was indicative of his old age. Although ‘The Eagle’ did not explain what caused the spot, Usman Nurmagomedov recently spilled the beans . Speaking exclusively with Sportskeeda, Usman was asked if the injury was caused by him. Denying the speculation, Usman mentioned that he had a rest day when the incident happened. In reality, Khabib got his black eye while practicing with Islam Mamedov.

Well, it looks like ‘The Eagle’ is thoroughly enjoying his time as a coach. But his recent fallout with Tony Ferguson made fans speculate about a possible bout loading. While the Khabib vs Ferguson fight was canceled five times, the Dagestani recently mentioned that Ferguson would have needed a ‘lucky punch’ to win the match. He further pointed out flaws in ‘El Cucuy’s grappling that led to Ferguson attacking the 29-0 fighter back. But with Khabib retired long ago, fans no longer have the option to find out who is speaking the truth.