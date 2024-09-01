Khabib Nurmagomedov Hints at Getting Old Following Hilarious ‘Black Eye’ Update on Social Media

Khabib Nurmagomedov is getting old. The Dagestani fighter was one of the most fearsome athletes in the UFC back in the day. Boasting an undefeated record in MMA, Nurmagomedov had an invincible aura. However, that seems to have depleted a bit as ‘The Eagle’ himself revealed a rare happening. In a recently uploaded image on his social media, the former UFC champion was spotted with a black spot below his eyes.

Poking fun at himself, Nurmagomedov captioned the post by saying, “Does it mean that i’m getting older?” While the reason for his black eye was not revealed, it was surely a light-hearted moment for Nurmagomedov and his fans. Meanwhile, the recent feud ‘The Eagle’ has been in is not at all lighthearted. Picking up a feud with his former rival Tony Ferguson, Nurmagomedov recently stated that he would not have been able to defeat him if the duo fought in their prime.

As a matter of fact, the fight between Ferguson and Nurmagomedov was scheduled on five different occasions. Unfortunately, it did not materialize even once, leaving the fans wondering about who would have reigned supreme among the two. Speaking recently on the ‘Inspire Me’ podcast, Nurmagomedov stated that there was no chance that Ferguson would have won. Analyzing his style of fighting, Nurmagomedov mentioned that ‘El Cucuy’ lacks significantly in wrestling.

Pointing out his weak grappling skills, Nurmagomedov said that the only way Ferguson could have won was with ‘one lucky punch.’ Such a statement, quite evidently, did not sit well with ’El Cucuy’. Ferguson immediately lashed out at ‘The Eagle’, calling a ‘f**king p**sy.’ Now, one would expect that Ferguson replying to ‘The Eagle’ was the end of the ongoing back and forth. Well, it was not.

Nurmagomedov immediately replied back to Ferguson and advised him to enjoy his life. The Dagestani also stated that the internet always twists the statements and thus, ‘El Cucuy’ must not be focusing much on what he hears. However, Nurmagomedov concluded his statement with a subtle dig at Ferguson. ‘The Eagle’ stated that Ferguson must retire now and let the young athletes enjoy the sport.

Well, controversies around Tony Ferguson’s retirement is not new. At 40 years of age, he is one of the oldest active fighters in the UFC. Although ‘El Cucuy’ has not confirmed his retirement, the UFC head honcho Dana White mentioned that it is now time for Ferguson to hang up his gloves. Thus, with tensions brewing between the two former rivals, it remains to be seen how their recent feud shapes up.

