Khabib Nurmagomedov In Trouble After Russian Government Blocks His Bank Accounts; Find Out The Reason

Former UFC Lightweight champion Hall of Famer Khabib 'The Eagle' Nurmagomedov is undoubtedly one of the best UFC fighters of all time. At his time inside the octagon, Khabib dominated the competition and quickly climbed up the ranks and became the UFC lightweight champion. One of his memorable matches in UFC was against former UFC champion Conor McGregor.

The rivalry between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov is one of the best grudge rivals in UFC history. It was in 2021 that The Eagle retired undefeated after defeating Justin Geathje and vacated his championship.

Recently, a report by Mash shocked fans, causing the Russian government to block accounts of Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Per Mash, the Russian government has blocked all major bank accounts of Khabib as he owes Russian Federal Tax Services 306 million rubles (USD 3.3 million).

Russian authorities suspect Khabib may have used all the money that he owes the government to invest in startups and buy hotels in UAE and Turkey. The government is set to launch an investigation on the former UFC champion.

Islam Makhachev Reveals How Khabib Nurmagomedov Tricked Dustin Poirier

Islam Makhachev is gearing up to return inside the UFC octagon to defend his UFC championship for the third time inside the UFC octagon this summer at UFC 302 pay-per-view against Dustin Poirier.

Dustin Poirier has also fought the best friend of Islam Makhachev, former champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, inside the UFC octagon for his championship.

Recently, while discussing Khabib vs Dustin's match at the Good Guy and Bad Guy show, Islam Makhachev revealed how The Eagle tricked Dustin Poirier during their match to win.

Islam said, "I swear to God, before the fight, Khabib told me, 'Catch me in a guillotine. I have to feel it. I will give him my neck and make him tired."

On the other hand, Islam Makahchev says Dustin Poirier is going to be an easy fight, and after Poirier, he wants to add another championship to his shoulder. Still, before fighting Leon Edwards in a champion vs champion fight, Islam will have to face Arman Tsarukyan in the rematch.

