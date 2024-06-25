Khabib Nurmagomedov Reacts to Dagestan Terror Attacks Amidst Eagles MMA Connection: ‘Educating Souls Is More Important’

Trigger warning: This article mentions about terrorist brutality and other related activities

Khabib Nurmagomedov has expressed his views on the recent terror attacks in Dagestan. According to a report from CNN, a group of five terrorists rampaged two major cities of Dagestan. The reports also stated that all the five men were armed, open firing in places of worship and churches.

Such an agitation is assumed to be a co-ordinated one. With the rising threat of Islam extremists, the Russian government is plagued with such frequent attacks. Surprisingly, as the investigation was launched , shocking information was unearthed.

As per the founder of Sports Politika, Karim Zidan, one of the terrorists has a Khabib Nurmagomedov connection. What’s more, he was even trained by Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. Fortunately for the UFC fans, Khabib Nurmagomedov has heavily criticized the attacks.

Khabib Nurmagomedov stresses on ‘education of souls’

Following the tragic incident at Dagestan, UFC icon, Khabib Nurmagomedov has expressed his disdain. Speaking about the situation in Russia, Nurmagomedov has extended his condolences to the affected families. Strongly reprimanding the actions, Nurmagomedov emphasized on the need for overall education.

Nurmagomedov stated, “May Allah save us all from such institutions and grant us a peaceful sky over our heads. Take care of yourself and your loved ones and let everyone look around themselves and around their children with whom they interact with and who is around them. Educating souls is more important than educating bodies.”

Advertisement

Well, despite his statements, demons are not leaving ‘The Eagle’ easily. One of the militants, Gadhzimurad Kazhirov, is a MMA fighter from Khabib’s Eagle MMA gym. Trained by Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, Kazhirov represented the gym twice in 2021.

Latest updates from Sports Politiko stated that the group of five shooters were now deceased, thanks to the Russian special forces. However, the enquiries will continue and Eagle MMA is number one on the authorities’ list.

Eagle MMA faces investigation from the FSB

After finding the MMA connection behind the terror attacks in Dagestan, the FSB has taken a drastic step. They have decided to investigate all the MMA gyms all over Dagestan. As per the sources, FSB primarily aims to look out for religious extremist elements in these gyms.

And much to the concern of the MMA fans, Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Eagles MMA tops the list. This means that the likes of Khabib and Islam Makhachev will be in for a tedious few days ahead. And as the investigation begins, MMA fans will wait with bated breath to see if any more demons get unearthed.

Advertisement