Khabib Nurmagomedov Reacts To Dana White Crediting Him For Belal Muhammad’s Victory Over Leon Edwards

Former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov’s involvement with Belal Muhammad’s training is a well-documented one. Both contenders have shared mutual respect for each other throughout their careers and it is no different this time.

Khabib Nurmagomedov recently shared his thoughts on Belal Muhammad’s victory at UFC 304 . The Eagle gave all the credit to Bully B after critics mentioned his involvement in Belal’s training camp. The former champion stays as graceful as ever with the praise of his training partner.

Khabib Nurmagomedov reacts to Belal Muhammad’s victory at UFC 304

Bully B has emerged victorious! Despite all the odds, Remember The Name successfully dethroned Leon Edwards, who was on an impressive winning streak prior to UFC 304. The organization has a new welterweight champion, and his name is Belal Muhammad!

Throughout the buildup, Khabib Nurmagomedov’s name was often mentioned. The former lightweight champion is known to share a great relationship with Belal Muhammad. He has also cornered Bully B in his dominant fight against Sean Brady.

Belal Muhammad had revealed that The Eagle had helped him train for Leon Edwards. Nurmagomedov supposedly analyzed Rocky ahead of their title championship clash at UFC 304. After his dominant victory, Khabib shared his thoughts on Instagram.

"Belal trained with his coaches, he has very high-class coaches, I just helped him in small things. All credit goes to his coaches and Belal's heart," wrote Khabib Nurmagomedov. This was in response to Dana White crediting The Eagle for the welterweight champion’s success.

Advertisement

Similar to Khabib Nurmagomedov, Belal Muhammad follows a heavy wrestling style in his fights. The American contender also showed his striking abilities and pretty much managed to dominate Leon Edwards on the ground.

Also read: Belal Muhammad Fires Back at Leon Edwards’ ‘Stepping Stone’ Remark After UFC 304 Victory

Israel Adesanya’s reaction to Belal Muhammad’s victory at UFC 304

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya shares a friendly relationship with Leon Edwards. When speaking about moving up in weight division, Rocky claimed he did not want to fight The Last Stylebender due to the bond they share.

Ahead of UFC 304, Israel Adesanya predicted Leon Edwards would successfully defend his belt. During a watch party on his YouTube channel, The Last Stylebender was supportive of Rocky throughout the fight and congratulated Muhammad toward the end.

When Belal slammed Edwards on his head, Israel Adesanya was shocked. Claiming Leon had been ‘rocked,’ The Last Stylebender looked worried for the former champ. He gave Muhammad credit as he entered Rocky’s territory in Manchester.

Advertisement

“That might have won him,” said Adesanya when Edwards rained Belal with brutal elbows during the final seconds of the fifth round. The former middleweight champ said that he had doubted Muhammad prior to the fight but is a fan of him now.

“And all the Palestinians right now, they can use him. It could be a force for them,” said Israel Adesanya. The Last Stylebender congratulated Belal Muhammad despite sharing a cordial relationship with former champ Leon Edwards.