Khabib Nurmagomedov Reacts to Ikram Aliskerov Stepping in on Short Notice in Place of Khamzat Chimaev Against Robert Whittaker at UFC Fight Night

The month of June has been one of the most challenging months for the UFC and its fight fans. It was highly anticipated due to the massive fights announced, including Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier at UFC 303, the return of former champion Conor McGregor against Michael Chandler, and the bout between Khamzat Chimaev and Robert Whittaker.

Unfortunately, major matches got canceled. The first shocker was the rumor that Conor McGregor pulled himself out of his returning UFC 303 fight against Michael Chandler. Dana White confirmed the news in a video on his social media, stating that Notorious had sustained an injury during training camp.

Another massive fallout occurred when Khamzat Chimaev had to pull out of his major middleweight bout against former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker. Dana White revealed in a video that Khamzat Chimaev was violently sick and unable to compete on the card.

UFC middleweight fighter from Dagestan, Russia, Ikram Aliskerov, accepted the fight on short notice. Now, Ikram Aliskerov will face Robert Whittaker in the main event.

Ikram Aliskerov has a connection with the team of former undefeated UFC fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Recently, Khabib Nurmagomedov dropped a video on his official YouTube channel where he discussed Ikram Aliskerov fighting Robert Whittaker on short notice.

Khabib Nurmagomedov expressed, “He is one of those fighters who shows himself in the gym as well as he does in the cage in a fight. When Ikram steps into the octagon it feels like he uses 200% of his capabilities. That’s the impression I get, I’ve known him since childhood, I think Ikram is a future star.”

What is Khabib Nurmagomedov's tip for Ikram ahead of Robert Whittaker's fight?

The short-notice fight between Ikram Aliskerov and Robert Whittaker is crucial for Ikram. If he manages to win, it could significantly boost his career. Recently, Ikram Aliskerov gave an interview to MMA Red Corner, where he was asked about his conversations with Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev regarding his short-notice fight.

Ikram Aliskerov revealed that he called Khabib Nurmagomedov before accepting the short-notice fight. The Eagle guided him to take the fight and capitalize on the opportunity.

Khabib Nurmagomedov said, “‘You can’t miss these chances; you have to fly here and sweat for 2-3 days.’ We discussed (the fight). (Khabib said) ‘Pay attention because he’s a striker. Be attentive, and everything will work out.’”

Match Card

Main Card

Robert Whittaker vs. Ikram Aliskerov Middleweight Fight Sergei Pavlovich vs. Alexander Volkov Heavyweight Fight Johnny Walker vs. Volkan Oezdemir Light Heavyweight Fight Kelvin Gastelum vs. Daniel Rodriguez Welterweight Fight Sharabutdin Magomedov vs. Joilton Lutterbach Middleweight Fight Muhammad Naimov vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan Featherweight Fight

Prelims

Magomed Gadzhiyasulov vs. Brendson Ribeiro Light Heavyweight Fight Farid Basharat vs. Montel Jackson Bantamweight Fight Abu Azaitar vs. Denis Tiuliulin Middleweights Fight Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Nicolas Dalby Welterweight Fight Nasrat Haqparast vs. Jared Gordon Lightweight Fight Kang Kyung-ho vs. Muin Gafurov Bantamweight Fight Xiao Long vs. Lee Chang-ho Bantamweight Fight

