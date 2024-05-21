Khabib Nurmagomedov Reportedly Leaves Russia and Obtains UAE Citizenship Amid USD 3 Million Tax Controversy

Khabib Nurmagomedov reportedly left Russia amid a $3 million tax controversy. Did he really get UAE citizenship? The former UFC champion faces serious financial scrutiny. Russia’s tax agency demands payment for alleged discrepancies in his business expenses. What will this mean for his future?

Rumors swirl about Khabib’s new nationality, yet no confirmation has come. His team denies the tax allegations, claiming he still runs his businesses. Conor McGregor, never missing a chance to taunt Khabib, called him a “rat” and rejoiced in his troubles. Is this tax issue pushing Khabib back to the UFC?

From Russia with love? Rumors swirl about UAE citizenship

Sources indicate that Khabib Nurmagomedov has found himself in the middle of a significant financial dispute with the Russian government. The Federal Tax Service of Russia claims that Khabib owes over 300 million roubles, roughly $3.3 million. This discrepancy has led to a thorough audit of his numerous businesses. In response to these allegations, Khabib’s team firmly denies any wrongdoing. They stated, “The information about tax debt is inaccurate. Khabib continues to engage in business projects and develop them.”

Amidst this controversy, a surprising twist emerged. According to Russian journalists, "Khabib Nurmagomedov has obtained UAE citizenship." If true, this marks a major shift in the former UFC champion's life. The UAE rarely grants citizenship, but it does make exceptions for individuals with exceptional talents, like Khabib.

Meanwhile, the Russian tax authorities have taken severe measures. They have blocked accounts belonging to some of Khabib’s companies, including Eagle FC, his struggling fight promotion. This action has raised many eyebrows and further fueled the rumors about his change in nationality.

As the tax issue continues to develop, Conor McGregor added his own commentary. During a recent livestream, he labeled Khabib as a “rat” and seemed delighted by his rival’s predicament. McGregor exclaimed, “That’s typical rat behavior. Scurrying rat!... He owes his b****cks to the Russian government.”

Khabib’s team remains steadfast, denying the charges and maintaining that he is fully committed to his business endeavors. As this saga unfolds, the MMA world watches closely to see what steps The Eagle will take next. Do you believe Khabib will make a comeback to the UFC, or is this the start of a new chapter in his life?

