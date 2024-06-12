Khabib Nurmagomedov Sends Heartwarming Message to Dustin Poirier After His Defeat To Islam Makhachev at UFC 302

UFC lightweight champion and number one ranked UFC pound-for-pound fighter Islam Makhachev defended his championship crown for the third time in his reign at UFC 302 pay-per-view this month against former UFC interim champion Dustin Poirier.

The five-round championship fight between Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier was no less than a war. Both fighters were bleeding and badly bruised by the deadly moves thrown at each other with pure intention of finishing one another.

Unfortunately, Dustin Poirier missed the third and probably the last opportunity to capture UFC's undisputed championship for himself after Islam Makhachev found a perfect to catch Diamond in with old-school wrestling technique and managed to land him on the ground. Islam quickly transitioned and immediately caught Diamond in a d'arce choke, and Poirier tapped.

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov was in the corner of his friend Islam Makhachev to coach him against dangerous opponents like Dustin Poirier. The Eagle himself has defended his championship strap successfully against Diamond in the past, and he was at Makhachev’s corner to coach and guide him.

At the end of the fight, Khabib Nurmagomedov was the first one to go and check Dustin Poirier, help him stand up on the canvas, and hug him at the end. There was no animosity between Islam and Dustin. Both fighters were on the same page and praised one another after the fight.

Recently, Khabib Nurmagoemdov posted a behind-the-scenes video of UFC 302 Islam Makahchev vs Dustin Poirier, where after the fight in the locker, Khabib presented flowers to Dustin Poirier and gave him a heartwarming message.

Khabib Nurmagomedov said, “Dustin is a great fighter. I have very big respect for him. I meet his father yesterday end of the day this is life.I just want to wish him all the best. Him and all his family, his daughter, his parents, everybody.”

Islam Makhachev on tensions between him and Dustin Poirier at UFC 302 press conference

Islam Makhahev and Dustin Poirier are two of the most popular and respectful fighters in the UFC. Besides their extraordinary style of fight, they are known for keeping their cool and being respectful against their opponents.

The case was the same at UFC 302. Both fighters maintained their boundaries and were friendly throughout the fight, expressing mutual respect, but things got heated between Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier at the UFC 302 press conference.

Initially, things looked ok during the fighters' face-off when Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier came face to face. Islam Makhachev was even seen smiling at Dustin Poirier, but a statement by Diamond rubbed Makhachev in the wrong who got triggered on the stage and even warned Poirier not to repeat it or he would slap him.

Dustin Poirier casually called Islam a ‘motherf**er,” which triggered the UFC lightweight champion. He was ready to slap Diamond for using a cuss word. Later, Dustin explained to Islam backstage that he didn’t mean to disrespect his family. It was a casual slang he used and meant no harm to him.

Recently, Islam Makhachev gave an interview to Red Corner MMA, where he explained the UFC 302 misunderstanding with Dustin Poirier.

Islam Makhachev said, “He wasn’t aggressive. He used American slang at the press conference. They don’t put any meaning into it. Poirier is a very respectful man. He came up to me after weigh-ins to explain that he didn’t mean anything bad. He approached me in the cage as well. He asked my manager to try to explain to me that the word does not have a bad meaning.”

