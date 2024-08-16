Khabib Nurmagomedov Settles USD 3.4 Million Tax Debt With Russian Government: Reports

Khabib Nurmagomedov has reportedly paid off all his debts to the Russian government. He was accused of evading almost 302 million rubles in taxes from the Russian government. However, a report from the Telegram channel Shot stated that the former UFC fighter has settled all his debts with the Russian government. Surely, this is welcome news for the Dagestani fighter as well as his fans.

As per earlier reports from a Russian outlet, Mash, it was alleged that the Russian government discovered discrepancies in Khabib’s documents. As a result, the former UFC champion allegedly had his bank accounts and other tangible assets seized by the government. To add to the speculations, the Dagestani fighter was also accused of fleeing his home country in fear of prosecution by the Russian government. Fortunately, now that the taxes have been cleared, the rumors and speculations are expected to dissipate quickly.

As a matter of fact, the tax evasion scandal is not the only thing that has bothered Khabib in recent times. Back in June, two cities in Dagestan were attacked by terrorists in what was a gruesome act of violence. CNN reported that these attacks were likely to be conducted by Islamist extremists. A major chunk of the attacks were executed in places of religious importance, like synagogues and churches.

Surprisingly, reports also revealed that among the five attackers found to be guilty, one of them was an MMA fighter. He was a member of Eagles MMA. The name of the alleged attacker, who was an Eagles MMA fighter, was Ghadzimurad Kagirov. Such a discovery led the FSB to announce that they will be conducting thorough checks in all the gyms in Dagestan. And Eagles MMA was at the forefront.

Khabib Nurmagomedov received several scathing comments after this. Especially from his UFC arch rival, Conor McGregor. With the bad blood between the two still very much alive, ‘The Notorious’ took this opportunity to call Khabib a ‘terrorist in serious debt’. The Irishman also accused the Dagestani of leaving his country in fear and not having enough money to pay the government back.

McGregor even proceeded to say that he can give Khabib Nurmagomedov money if he is willing to do push-ups for him. Thus, with all the criticisms coming towards Khabib Nurmagomedov like hot iron, the news of him settling his debts in full will really pacify his nerves to a significant extent.

