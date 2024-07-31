Khabib Nurmagomedov Supports Dustin Poirier’s Charity by Purchasing UFC 302 Fight Kit for Big Amount

In the high-stakes world of the UFC, rivalry often takes center stage, but what about moments of unexpected generosity? Enter Khabib Nurmagomedov, a name synonymous with greatness, who recently turned heads not for a fight but for a grand gesture. Did you know he purchased Dustin Poirier's UFC 302 fight kit for a whopping $30,000?

This isn’t just about sportsmanship; it’s a testament to the deep respect between two formidable competitors. Despite their fierce encounter in the octagon, Khabib stepped up to support Poirier's charity, The Good Fight Foundation.

Poirier's fight kit scores a knockout for charity

Dustin Poirier faced a tough challenge at UFC 302. He fought Islam Makhachev and, despite his best efforts, lost by submission in the fifth round. After the fight, Poirier decided to turn a disappointing night into something positive. He auctioned his fight kit, including his custom floral shorts, shirt, gloves, and hand wraps, to benefit The Good Fight Foundation.

Unfortunately, the winning eBay bidder did not pay for the fight kit. Poirier was left in a difficult situation. However, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Poirier's former opponent, stepped in to help. During an interview on The MMA Hour, Poirier revealed, "He purchased it for $30,000."

Khabib's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, reached out to Poirier to complete the purchase. The money from this generous act will support Poirier's charity programs. Poirier expressed his gratitude, saying, "He came through, we shipped it off, backpacks are getting filled."

Poirier initially hesitated to sell the fight kit. He considered keeping it, as his future in fighting is uncertain. At 35, he contemplates retirement. Despite this, he decided the funds could make a bigger impact through his charity.

For the past five years, The Good Fight Foundation has given away backpacks filled with school supplies to children in the Lafayette Parish school system. This year's Back to School event on August 3 in Lafayette, Louisiana, aims to provide up to three backpacks per vehicle. Poirier shared, "We’ve got about 1,500, maybe a little bit less, maybe a little bit more, backpacks filled with school supplies for the year."

Covington confronts Poirier

Colby Covington and Dustin Poirier have a long-standing feud, fueled by trash talk and past altercations. Covington, known for his brash persona, once crossed all lines by claiming Poirier's child was actually Conor McGregor's. Recently, Covington shared an impromptu encounter with Poirier at the NYY Steakhouse in Coconut Creek Casino , where Poirier trains.

Covington recounted the incident to Submission Radio, saying, "I crossed paths with him three months ago at the NYY steakhouse, Coconut Creek Casino, which is the same city where he trains at the gym. He came into the steakhouse, and I looked him right into the eyes and said, ‘What’s up, bi**h? It’s on sight? Say something, do something.’ He just walked out of the restaurant.”

Covington also claimed that while Poirier can talk tough on camera, he lacks the energy and abilities to back it up in person. The animosity between these former teammates remains as intense as ever.

What do you think about the surprising alliances and fierce rivalries in the UFC?