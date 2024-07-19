Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Friend Daniel Cormier Says the Eagle Owes His Stardom to Archrival Conor McGregor

Daniel Cormier dropped a bombshell on the Good Guy/Bad Guy podcast. Did Conor McGregor help make Khabib Nurmagomedov a star? Cormier thinks so. He believes Khabib’s victory over McGregor changed everything. Remember the night of UFC 229? Khabib was on the prelims when McGregor became a double champ.

How did things shift so dramatically? Cormier explained that Khabib’s life changed after defeating McGregor. Overnight, Khabib gained 8 million followers. For as much as Khabib dislikes McGregor, does he owe him for his fame? Cormier thinks the fight truly made Khabib a global superstar.

How a KO launched Khabib's career

Daniel Cormier put it plainly on Chael Sonnen’s podcast, "Khabib became a global superstar," noting the pivotal role Conor McGregor played in this transformation.

"Chael, the fight that Khabib had when Conor beat Eddie Alvarez to become the double champ, Khabib was on the prelims," Cormier recalled. He emphasized, "So he was still a prelim fighter. So for as much as he hates Conor McGregor, he does owe a lot to him in this regard. It really did make him a star."

The fight itself was nothing short of epic. At UFC 229, Khabib Nurmagomedov not only faced Conor McGregor, but he also dominated the notorious fighter, submitting him in the fourth round with a neck crank that left fans and critics alike in awe. The match wasn't just a victory; it was a demonstration of Khabib’s grappling prowess and his mental toughness under the bright lights and high pressure of a blockbuster event.

After the fight, Khabib's career soared to new heights. He didn't just win; he won convincingly against one of the sport's biggest names on one of the grandest stages. His following on social media skyrocketed, gaining 8 million followers virtually overnight, which opened doors to numerous endorsements and opportunities previously unimaginable for the Dagestani fighter. This fight wasn’t just another notch on his belt; it was the moment Khabib Nurmagomedov became a household name in mixed martial arts.

McGregor's humorous clash with 'Conor' reporter

At the recent BKFC Spain press conference, Conor McGregor stole the spotlight not just with his presence but with his quick wit too. Looking fresh and energetic, McGregor kicked off the presser by praising BKFC and the fighters on the card.

During the media interaction, a reporter from the crowd, who claimed his name was Conor, stood up and mimicked McGregor’s Irish accent. He asked about a potential fight between McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov in BKFC. The reporter provocatively said, “There is a well-known rat (referring to Khabib) who owes his b*ll*ks off to the Russian government. Would you get that man to BKFC? That man needed a dollar or two.”

McGregor hilariously responded by mimicking the reporter, “Sounds like I’m talking, I don’t know. Who the f*** is that guy?” On the topic of a potential fight with Khabib, McGregor added, “The guy (Khabib) won’t even fight, come on.” The playful exchange highlighted McGregor's charismatic presence and his ongoing rivalry with Khabib.

So, what do you think? Could we ever see a rematch between these two titans, even in a different arena like BKFC?