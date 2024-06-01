Khabib Nurmagomedov's Manager Claims Islam Makhachev Can Beat Alex Pereira, Tyson Fury, and Oleksandr Usyk

UFC lightweight champion and pound-for-pound number one ranked UFC fighter Islam Makhachev geared up to defend his championship for the third time in his championship at the main event this weekend at UFC 302 pay-per-view against former UC interim UFC lightweight championship Dustin ‘Diamond’ Poirier.

Fans are highly anticipated for the lightweight championship match between Diamond and Degastani Strom. At the pre-fight press conference, both elite fighters claimed that they would enter the UFC octagon to finish each other.

Dustin Poirier predicted he would knock out Islam Makhachev in under three rounds, while Islam Makhachev predicted he would finish Dustin Poirier in under two rounds with a submission.

Recently, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, appeared on Grind City Media on YouTube, where he claimed Islam Makhachev is currently at his best and can beat Alex Pereira, Tyson Fury, and Usyk.

Ali Abdelaziz said, “Islam Makhachev right now is the greatest fighter living in combat sports right now P4P king. He can beat Usyk’s a*s, Tyson Fury’s a*s, Anthony Joshua’s a*s, anybody.”

Later, Ali even said that Islam Makhahcev is a lot scarier than Khabib Nurmagomedov, "Champ for sure for sure. I think Khabib could've done the same thing if he wanted to, and I think Islam is probably a little more scarier to deal with, I don't want no problems with that guy."

UFC 302 Match Card

UFC 302 is set to take place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, United States of America, this weekend on June 1, 2024; fans are highly excited to witness if Dustin Poirier can shock the world and finish his story or Islam Makhachev continues his way of completing his late coach Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov plan and now capture second championship to his collection.

More exciting matches are on the card, making UFC 302 a must-see pay-per-view.

Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier: UFC Lightweight Championship Sean Strickland vs. Paulo Costa Kevin Holland vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk Jailton Almeida vs. Alexandr Romanov Randy Brown vs. Elizeu Zaleski

Under Card

Grant Dawson vs. Joe Solecki Niko Price vs. Alex Morono Phil Rowe vs. Jake Matthews Mickey Gall vs. Bassil Hafez Cesar Almeida vs. Roman Kopylov Ailin Perez vs. Joselyne Edwards Andre Lima vs. Mitch Raposo Cesar Almeida vs. Roman Kopylov

