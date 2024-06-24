Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Old Comments Resurface After Absence of Ring Girls at UFC Saudi Arabia: ‘They Are Useless'

Khabib Nurmagomdov’s old comments about UFC ring girls have been doing rounds on social media. He once questioned the use of ring girls in the UFC, going as far as to claim that they are ‘useless’.

Ring girls were absent from the latest UFC Fight Night event that took place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The stringent laws of the Middle-Eastern country prohibit women from wearing revealing clothes in public. Hence, the familiar faces, who are omnipresent at UFC events, were not in Riyadh.

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s old comments about ring girls

Khabib Nurmagomedov claimed that while ring girls have been historically present in combat sports events, it’s never too late to correct history. The former UFC lightweight champion voiced his opinions at a Moscow press conference:

He said, “Look, I don’t want to offend anyone: Ring girls are the most useless people in martial arts. What is their function? I have a question. You can show that it is the second round on the screen.”

Nurmagomedov then went on to make his stance on the matter clear, saying he doesn’t like it. The Dagestani said, “If we look in the history, it says they are useless. That is my personal opinion. Dana White maybe likes it. Maybe you do, too. But my name is not Dana. My name is Khabib.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov is a thoroughly religious person. The Muslim ideology prefers women to wear covered outfits when in public.

However, ring girls have been part of the UFC since the start of the promotion. The likes of Arianny Celeste, Brittney Palmer, and more became popular figures through the platform. They are beloved among fans as well as many fellow fighters.

Brittney Palmer clapped back at Khabib Nurmagomedov’s comments

Brittney Palmer is one of the most popular ring girls to ever be part of the UFC. After Khabib Nurmagomedov’s comments, Conor McGregor posted a hilarious meme, where ‘The Eagle’ could be seen covering his eyes from Palmer and Arianny Celeste.

Palmer found the meme funny and wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “Hahahah sorry not sorry!”

Numagomedov’s comments, though, don’t come from any personal grudge. Born and brought up in the mountains of Dagestan, ‘The Eagle’ possesses a different set of beliefs.

His comments about ring girls, however, stirred the pot in the wrong way. Combat sports is often a form of entertainment for the spectators and ring girls play a massive role in it.

