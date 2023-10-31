Khabib Nurmagomedov’s UFC earnings between 2014 and 2017 revealed after contract leak amid ongoing antitrust lawsuit

Khabib Nurmagomedov is one of the all-time best fighters that ever fought in UFC promotion. The Eagle has a professional MMA record of 29 wins and zero losses.

Nurmagomedov is the longest reigning champion of the lightweight division he held the title from 2018 to 2021 till he dropped the belt himself after getting retired. Khabib retired after his coach and father passed away.

Now Khabib is away from MMA. He recently trained his best friend and current UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev for his match at UFC 294.

But recently the MMA Twitter handle shared Khabib Nurmagomedov’s UFC contract. Khabib’s contract was revealed by UFC as evidence of UFC’s ongoing antitrust lawsuit filed against them by former UFC middleweight Cung Le.

ALSO READ: ‘Great champion with big heart’: Khabib Nurmagomadov praises Alexander Volkanovski after his UFC 294 lost

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s massive UFC purse

Khabib Nurmagomedov was from Dagestan Russia. His previous record in MMA was 16 wins and no losses. Later, in 2011 he was signed by the biggest mixed martial arts company Ultimate Fighting Championship (The UFC).

Recently revealed Khabib Nurmagomadov’s UFC contract shows his paychecks from his fights.

A Twitter handle Spinnnin Backfist posted and said that Khabib Nurmagomedov could have received a pay of $160,000, including a $80,000 win bonus. And for beating Edson Barboza, who earned $75,000 in their fight in 2017.

He also revealed after two fights Khabib Nurmagomedov faced Notorious Conor McGregor for the base paycheck of 2 million dollars.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is now one the biggest names in the world of the combat industry he also owns his MMA promotion. The Eagle purchased Gorilla FC in 2020 for one million dollars and later named it Eagle FC.

ALSO READ: Khamzat Chimaev injury status revealed after he hurt his hand in victory vs Kamaru Usman at UFC 294