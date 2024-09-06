Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Viral Black Eye Photo Finally Solved by Usman Nurmagomedov

Usman Nurmagomedov has finally unveiled what caused Khabib Nurmagomedov to get a black eye. In a recent post, ‘The Eagle’ posted a picture of himself on social media with a black spot under his eyes. Khabib also joked and mentioned that maybe he was getting old that’s what caused the black eye. However, nothing was clarified by Khabib as he did not explain if he got involved in a fight or if he picked up the injury during a training session.

Now, Usman Nurmagomedov has come out and detailed what exactly went through. Appearing recently in an exclusive interview with SportsKeeda MMA, Usman was asked if he was the culprit behind the black eye. Denying the rumors, Usman said, “No no [I didn't give him the black eye]. It [happened] when he grappled with Islam Mamedov. I don't know how [it happened]. That day I was resting because Khabib pushed me all week and he said, 'Today you rest.' When he came, I said, 'Hey, what happened with your eye?' He's like Islam Mamedov gave me [the black eye] when they were grappling."

Khabib has been a constant source of inspiration for his students in the gym. After training Islam Makhachev and cornering him almost every time he fights in the UFC, Khabib has turned his attention to Umar and Usman Nurmagomedov. While Umar Nurmagomedov is enjoying an undefeated run in the UFC, Usman is currently signed with Bellator. However, while his gym has some of the best MMA talents in Dagestan, Khabib was in serious trouble regarding his gym a few months back.

Following a terrorist attack in the religious places of Dagestan, several agitators were identified by the authorities. Shockingly, one of the terrorists was found to be Ghadzimurad Kagirov. Kagirov was a member of the EAGLES MMA, and this led to tension brewing. The FSB immediately announced an extensive investigation in all the MMA gyms in Dagestan, with Khabib’s gym being at the center of all controversy.

Unfortunately, this was not the end of Khabib’s troubles. He was also charged with a $3.4 million tax debt by the Russian government. Fortunately, Khabib paid off the amount in full and has thus been cleared of the charges. During this time, Conor McGregor took the opportunity and launched a scathing attack on ‘The Eagle’, stating that Khabib was a ‘terrorist in serious debt.’