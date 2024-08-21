Khalil Rountree Jr. Responds to Critics Amid Unexpected Title Shot Against Alex Pereira: ‘That’s the Fight I’ve Wanted’

Can an unexpected opportunity turn into a career-defining moment? UFC's latest announcement has everyone talking. Khalil Rountree Jr., currently ranked No. 8 and under suspension, is set to challenge Alex Pereira for the light heavyweight title at UFC 307. This decision by Dana White has sparked a wave of controversy.

Rountree isn't just stepping into the Octagon; he's stepping into a storm of debate. Yet, he remains unfazed. "They give me the call—I take it," Rountree declared, brushing off the criticism. His focus? The support from those who believe in him. Will this fight prove his critics wrong?

Khalil Rountree Jr. didn’t expect the call that would change everything. While dealing with a rough day, he received a surprise from Hunter Campbell. “I was having a bad day,” Rountree recalled, “and he was like, ‘Hey, I’ll make your day better, we’ve got this opportunity for you to fight Alex in October.’”

Rountree didn’t hesitate. “Of course, I’m going to accept,” he said. “That’s the fight I’ve wanted; it’s the fight I’ve been calling for, and I’m excited, I’m happy, I’m grateful.” However, not everyone shares his excitement. Many fans and fighters are questioning the decision.

Rountree is currently under suspension for accidentally ingesting a banned substance. Additionally, he’s ranked No. 8 in the division, which has fueled criticism. Yet, Rountree isn’t bothered by the negativity. “I understand that people are upset. Whatever. It’s not my problem,” he stated firmly. “It’s out of my control. They give me the call — OK, I take it. Let them deal with their own problems.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Alex Pereira Finally Breaks Silence on Magomed Ankalaev's Trash Talking, Vows to Knock Him Out

Rountree also questioned the loyalty of his critics. “Whatever fans are not happy about this, I don’t know why. I couldn’t even call them true fans if you’re not happy about this matchup.”

For those who do support him, Rountree promises an exciting fight. “It’s going to be exciting from start to finish, and I’m hyped.” Despite the controversy, Rountree is focused on making the most of this unexpected opportunity.

Jan Blachowicz is openly questioning the UFC's recent matchmaking choices , especially the upcoming title defense by Alex Pereira against Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC 307. "Why did they choose Rountree? I haven’t the faintest idea," Blachowicz remarked, suggesting that Pereira is receiving favorable treatment to avoid tougher opponents.

He's particularly irked by the decision to match Magomed Ankalaev with Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 308 instead of a title shot for Ankalaev. "Pereira is being protected; he's getting special treatment," Blachowicz asserted, hinting at a deliberate effort to shield Pereira from potential defeats, including a rematch with himself.

Advertisement

On social media, Blachowicz didn’t hold back: "With all due respect to Khalil, there are at least two higher-ranked contenders who are ready to fight Poatan. He doesn’t need special protection." His frustration is palpable as he feels overlooked in the title picture. What do you think? Is this a fight that excites you, or do you side with the critics questioning the UFC’s motives?