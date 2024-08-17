Khalil Rountree Responds to Jamahal Hill and Fans Criticizing Alex Pereira Title Shot: 'The Problem Is Yours’

UFC light heavyweight contender Khalil Rountree responds to the backlash he received from fans after the announcement of his title fight against Alex Pereira. As critics call his title shot unfair, The War Horse claps back, claiming it is not the matchmakers who are at fault, but the people who are criticizing.

In an interview with Kevin Iole, the fighter was asked about his thoughts on the backlash from fans. A calm and composed Khalil Rountree responded to said criticisms, believing this would be an exciting fight and not an unfair title shot.

One such critic, who disagreed with the UFC, was Jamahal Hill. Sweet Dreams believes that Khalil Rountree should not get a title shot as he had withdrawn from their respective bout at UFC 303 after being tested positive for a banned substance. The War Horse responded to these criticisms.

“I understand that he is upset for his own personal reasons. It’s really none of my business, what he thinks or anybody else thinks,” said Khalil Rountree. Hearing Jamahal Hill say that this matchmaking is ‘terrible for the sport,’ The War Horse completely refutes it.

“If you’re anything but excited about this fight, maybe you got the problem. I don’t think it's the matchmakers or the company. It's like if you have a problem with this, I think the problem is yours,” said Khalil Rountree, addressing fans and critics. It does not seem like The War Horse is particularly bothered by fans who believe his title shot is unfair.

Jamahal Hill’s criticisms of Khalil Rountree come from the fact that he was forced to withdraw from their fight at UFC 303 due to being tested positive for a banned substance. The War Horse continues to deny his acknowledgement of the said consumption. However, his two-month suspension has come to an end, starting with him fighting Alex Pereira.

Throughout the interview, Khalil Rountree touches on the title shot he received. The fighter claims he was surprised that the UFC had offered him to fight Alex Pereira following the two-month suspension. The War Horse anticipates getting a massive upset victory over Poatan, who is a big favorite in the betting odds.

Magomed Ankalaev, who is higher than Khalil Rountree, was among the names who deserve to get a title shot. However, it seems like the Russian contender does not want fans to sympathize with him as he anticipates beating Aleksandr Rakic and eventually getting the title shot.

Khalil Rountree is currently a massive underdog going into this fight. Since Alex Pereira has shown brutal knockout performances, he is a favorite to win the contest. However, The War Horse is far from intimidated and predicts to win the fight.

