Khamzat Chimaev Aims for Middleweight Gold While Launching Scathing Attack on ‘G*y’ Dricus du Plessis

Khamzat Chimaev wants to take the belt from ‘g*y’ Dricus du Plessis. Chimaev, who is still undefeated in the Dana White-led promotion, will be facing Robert Whittaker at UFC 308. The duo were slated to meet sooner on June 23, but the Chechen native suffered a health complication that ruled him out of the fight. Now ready to fight it out with ‘The Reaper’, the winner of the bout will become the number one contender for the middleweight title.

Ahead of his high-profile match, Chimaev seems to be already thinking about Dricus du Plessis. Speaking recently about the middleweight champion, ‘Borz’ initiated a war of words that was utterly scathing in nature. He said, “We need to get the title back for the normal people man. This g*y who have the belt man, not normal.” Well, while it is a known fact that Du Plessis’ fighting style is unconventional, there is no confirmation of the South African champions’ homosexual status.

Chimaev has been on a roll recently. In his last three matches, ‘Borz’ has defeated the likes of Gilbert Burns, Kevin Holland, and Kamaru Usman. On the flip side, Whittaker has made a dream comeback in the UFC. After almost going out of contention losing his match against Dricus du Plessis, ‘The Reaper’ notched up back-to-back victories against Paulo Costa and Ikram Aliskerov. These wins popped him back to the title scene, with Sean Strickland lurking in the shadows.

Advertisement

Speaking recently about the pressure he is feeling for his upcoming matchup, Whittaker stated that there is no pressure. In an interview with Submission Radio, ‘The Reaper’ looked confident about beating Chimaev and getting the title shot ahead of Sean Strickland next. As per the news, Du Plessis’ next opponent might be ‘Tarzan’ but nothing is being confirmed as of now by Dana White and Co.

Meanwhile, apart from the three-way fight for the middleweight title, there seems to be another entrant into the scene. It is none other than the UFC light heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira. Following Du Plessis’ victory over Adesanya, Poatan teased a middleweight fight with the South African.

However, initially, it was thought that Pereira was not serious about his middleweight prospects. But recently, Poatan has clarified that he would definitely want to come down to middleweight once and go one-on-one with Dricus du Plessis. Thus, with the middleweight title scenario getting complicated, it remains to be seen how the mystery is being solved by Dana White.

Advertisement