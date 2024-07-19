Khamzat Chimaev Breaks Silence on Crypto Scam Allegations: ‘My Manager Acted Stupidly’

UFC middleweight contender Khamzat Chimaev recently addressed the SMASH meme coin allegations. He revealed that he did not know anything about crypto and claims his manager made a mistake.

He stated that his manager ‘acted stupidly’ in regards to handling the crypto coin. Khamzat Chimaev denies all claims of deceiving his fans. Borz also claimed he does not have enough time to look into crypto currency.

Khamzat Chimaev addresses SMASH coin controversy

Russian fighter Khamzat Chimaev was accused of scamming his fans by promoting a crypto coin by the name of SMASH. After ZachXBT, a user who’s known to investigate crypto scams, revealed the development team of said coin bought up to 78% of their own supply in an attempt to pump-and-dump.

After this was exposed, Khamzat Chimaev was scrutinized by fans. Several parties involving the trade, his manager and head of the SMASH coin development team had to address the matter and deny the allegations.

The middleweight fighter recently spoke in detail about what had taken place in the alleged scam. Chimaev addresses his level of involvement in an interview with Russian YouTuber Aslanbek Badaev.

Khamzat Chimaev revealed that his manager had put him up to promoting the SMASH coin and says his manager ‘acted stupidly.’ “I also made a mistake in this crypto,” said Borz. The Russian fighter also states that his knowledge regarding cryptocurrency remains close to none.

“I don't even have time to look at what it is,” said Khamzat Chimaev. The Russian fighter claimed he trusted his manager and made a mistake. He also stated that he made one perpetrator apologize for their wrongdoings.

Khamzat Chimaev claims he will hold those accountable who put him up to this situation. “We will make them apologize for it,” said Borz.

Sean Strickland called out Khamzat Chimaev for promoting SMASH coin

Fellow middleweight contender Sean Strickland goes after Khamzat Chimaev post crypto scam allegations. The fighter accused the Russian contender of attempting to scam his fans despite being wealthy.

Tarzan also revealed that he was offered the same deal. However, the fighter supposedly refused to work with said crypto currency deals. Sean Strickland, despite being friendly with Borz, called him out on the matter.

“I've been offered a ton of money to do this same exact thing. Crazy man, you're rich and still try to scam your fans,” wrote Sean Strickland on X (formerly Twitter). Although it was later revealed that Chimaev had no idea about the intricacies of the coin, Tarzan stands by his beliefs.