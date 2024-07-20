Khamzat Chimaev Debunks Claims About Being Denied Visa in US: ‘I Was Told to Wait’

Khamzat Chimaev shared that he was not denied a visa to the USA. The currently undefeated UFC fighter is allegedly facing a visa denial to fight in the US. According to reports from Sports Politika, Chimaev has close connections with warlord Ramzan Kadyrov. During the Palestine war, Chimaev uploaded a picture of himself with Kadyrov, thanking him for all the support.

Kadyrov, too, has repaid Chimaev’s continued loyalty by gifting him luxurious cars and villas, as per the reports. Such a relationship was not well received by the MMA community, and Chimaev has allegedly been prohibited from entering the USA. However, 'Borz', in his recent statement, claimed to not have any limitations in entering the United States of America.

UFC asked Khamzat Chimaev to wait on the US visa?

Speaking in an exclusive room interview with Aslanbek Badaev, Khamzat Chimaev was asked about his visa scenario. Denying the claims, Chimaev pointed out that the truth was very different. He was never really denied a visa, but he was asked to wait instead.

Chimaev said, “Everyone says that I was denied a visa. So far, we have not applied for a visa. I was told to wait and fight in Arab countries for now. And I am waiting." Chimaev also pointed out that during UFC 300, Dana White approached him to headline the event. This makes it evident that the UFC can get him a visa whenever they want to.

Meanwhile, Chimaev seems to be eyeing the middleweight gold at the moment. And with a seven-fight undefeated streak, the Chechen native is surely a top contender. But standing in his line is Sean Strickland, with whom Chimaev has some ‘unfinished business’.

Khamzat Chimaev eyes a fight with Sean Strickland

Khamzat Chimaev and Sean Strickland trained together for a short time. During this time, Strickland claimed to have gotten the better of Chimaev while sparring. However, recently speaking on The Red Corner MMA, Khamzat Chimaev mentioned that Strickland was dominated brutally by ‘Borz’.

The Chechen native then claimed that he also had the sparring videos in his possession. Chimaev then went on to say that to settle the score once and for all, Strickland should meet the Chechen inside the octagon. Well, while it is not known whether the duo will face off or not, it will be interesting to see how things pan out in the future.

