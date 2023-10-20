Khamzat Chimaev hints at massive per fight deal on par with Conor McGregor following UFC contract extension

UFC star Khamzat Chimaev is set to make his return to the Octagon against former UFC champion Kamaru Usman this Saturday at UFC 294, this was the second last fight of Chimaev’s current deal. Chimaev’s manager told ESPN, that Khamzat has extended his deal for a long period with UFC this Tuesday, but his manager didn't reveal much insights about his new deal.

Recently, Khamzat was in an interview with Ninadrama where Nina asked her rapid names of whom he wanted to smash (fight) and whom he would pass (not fight). Nina took numerous names including Sean Strickland, Israel Adesanyda, Bo Nickal, and more. Chimaev chose to smash (fight) them all.

Later, he revealed his desire to compete in all of these. "This is a lot of money," he said. "Seven fights would be more than USD 20 million, which means I would get USD 3 million for each fight." Fans pointed out that he is potentially lowering his per-fight purse. If Khamzat gets USD 3 million per fight.

Will Khamzat Chimaev actually earn 3 million per fight?

A pay of three million per fight is undeniably substantial, a figure not attained by every UFC fighter. Numerous stars in the UFC have never experienced such lucrative paydays. Conor McGregor considered the highest-paid UFC fighter, earned around three million in his 2018 bout against Khabib. Following him, Jon Jones stands as the second highest-paid fighter.

Khazmat's reported base pay is approximately USD 1 million, as per some sources. His current contract is set to expire after just one more fight, possibly against Sean Strickland if he emerges victorious against Usman this Saturday.

While Khazmat's suggestion of USD 20 million for seven fights is not officially confirmed, it represents an extraordinary sum if accurate. His manager hasn't provided much insight into his newly renewed contract, and if he does receive USD 20 million for seven fights, equating to USD 3 million per fight, he would be among the highest-paid UFC fighters. Furthermore, the lack of clarity on the details of his contract adds an element of uncertainty to the reported figures.

