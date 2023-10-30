Khamzat Chimaev injury status revealed after he hurt his hand in victory vs Kamaru Usman at UFC 294

Khamzat Chimaev fought former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman at UFC 294 and won by decision. He is the first fighter ever to dominate Kamaru Usman on the ground in a very dominating fashion.

Khamzat Chimaev was initially supposed to fight Paulo Costa at UFC 294, but Paulo Costa was pulled out of the co-main event due to his hand injury ten days before their fight.

Later Kamaru Usman was added as the replacement of Paulo Costa. Dana White also announced the winner of this co-main event fight between Kamaru Usman and Khamzat Chimaev will get a direct title shot at the UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland who won his title recently after defeating Isreal Adasenya.

After winning the fight with a decision Khamzat was caught saying on camera that he thought he broke his hand during the fight. Which can also put his title shot in danger.

ALSO READ: ‘I must return’: Conor McGregor admits time away from UFC frustrating, reveals possible return timeline

Khamzat Chimaev’s injury update

Recently, Khamzat Chimaev's manager, Majdi Shammas, shared with ESPN that Khamzat did not break his hand but suffered a torn ligament, needing only four weeks for recovery without the necessity of surgery.

Fans speculate that the hand injury occurred in the first round when Khamzat was controlling Kamaru Usman on his back, and Usman slammed him directly onto the mat. This could have been the moment when Khamzat Chimaev sustained his hand ligament injury.

Khamzat Chimaev boasts an impressive streak of thirteen wins with no losses, defeating high-caliber fighters such as Kamaru Usman, Gilbert Burns, Kevin Holland, and more. Moreover, he recently renewed his contract with the UFC, securing his place in the company for an extended period.

Now, Khamzat is slated to fight Sean Strickland for the UFC middleweight championship, in line with Dana White's previous claims that the winner of the bout would earn a title shot.

However, champion Sean Strickland holds the belief that Khamzat Chimaev does not deserve the title shot. Furthermore, Strickland's perspective adds an interesting dimension to the upcoming bout.

ALSO READ: Did Vince McMahon really offer Dana White cheap WrestleMania seats? WWE Chairman responds