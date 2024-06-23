Khamzat Chimaev Issues Warning to Robert Whittaker After Latter’s Win Against Ikram Aliskerov: ‘We Are Not Done Yet'

Khamzat Chimaev hinted that he and Robert Whittaker will come to a collision course following the Aussie’s win against Ikram Aliskerov. Whittaker defeated Aliskerov via first-round TKO at UFC Saudi Arabia.

Whittaker was originally scheduled to face Chimaev and Aliskerov stepped a week ago after ‘Borz’ had to pull out. Chimaev, though, is seemingly keen on the fight against Whittaker being rescheduled.

Khamzat Chimaev sends message to Robert Whittaker

Robert Whittaker took on a dangerous up-and-comer in Ikram Aliskerov after Khamzat Chimaev was forced to pull out. Chimaev suffered a serious health issue and was very ill.

Whittaker took care of business in spectacular fashion at UFC Saudi Arabia. Chimaev congratulated the former middleweight champion for his win but indicated a future fight.

On Instagram, Borz wrote, “Congrats @robwhittakermma we are not done yet!

I wish you a speedy recovery. Keep your head up, my brother.”

Robert Whittaker took virtually no damage in his UFC Saudi Arabia fight against Aliskerov. Hence, The Reaper has options aplenty at the moment.

He could be a backup for the Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya title fight at UFC 305 in Perth. A co-main event fight against Khamzat Chimaev could also be a possibility.

Khamat Chimaev’s reaction to Robert Whittaker's fight withdrawal

Khamzat Chimaev entered the UFC as an exciting prospect who had the attitude of fighting anybody at any time. However, his rise has slowed down a bit with ‘Borz’ suffering from health issues.

Chimaev’s withdrawal from the scheduled Robert Whittaker main event fight was a massive setback. Borz reacted, writing on social media, “We always plan something but Allah has his own plans for us!”

Khamzat Chimaev’s last octagon appearance came at UFC 294 when he defeated Kamaru Usman via decision. The Robert Whittaker fight was a massive test for the Chechnya-born fighter. Fans will keep a keen eye on Chimaev’s next octagon appearance.