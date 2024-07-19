Khamzat Chimaev Opens Up About Health Scare and Decision to Pull Out of Fight With Robert Whittaker

Khamzat Chimaev has opened up about his recent health scare. What caused him to pull out of the fight? In a candid chat with MMA podcaster Aslanbek Badaev, Chimaev revealed shocking details. His immunity dropped drastically. He tried to rest but didn't recover. Severe headaches landed him in the hospital multiple times.

Was it just stress, or something more? Fans and the UFC community are worried. Chimaev's manager assures us he will return. Dana White is now frustrated and uncertain. Will Chimaev overcome these setbacks? Let's dive into what Chimaev had to say about his health and his future.

Chimaev details scary health struggles

Khamzat Chimaev shared the details of his recent health issues with MMA podcaster Aslanbek Badaev. "My immunity had dropped very much and we wanted to rest for a little bit, a week," Chimaev began telling Aslanbek Badaev. "I rested but did not come to my senses," he recalled. Unfortunately, his condition didn't improve with rest. Instead, things took a turn for the worse.

"I ended up in hospital and to be honest, I had severe headaches. They said it was stress," Chimaev continued adding, "I was in the hospital for two days, then I was home. Three days later the same thing happened again, so I ended up in hospital once again. They said I needed to rest."

This health scare has been particularly troubling for Chimaev, who last fought against Kamaru Usman in October 2023, securing a majority decision victory. Despite this win, Chimaev's recurring health problems have significantly impacted his career. Dana White, UFC CEO, expressed his frustration, stating that Chimaev's health issues have made it difficult to manage his fights. White admitted, "Every time he gets close to fighting, he gets really sick."

In addition to his health issues, Chimaev recently found himself embroiled in a cryptocurrency scandal. He released his own crypto called 'Smash,' which quickly drew criticism and accusations of insider trading from online security researcher ZachXBT. According to the researcher, Chimaev's team was involved in shady dealings that tarnished his reputation.

Despite these setbacks, Chimaev's manager, Majdi Shammas, remains optimistic. He reassures fans that Chimaev will bounce back and continue his promising career. The UFC community is also hopeful, eagerly awaiting Chimaev's return to the octagon.

Chimaev eyes title shot after health scare

Khamzat Chimaev is gearing up for a big comeback , aiming for UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi. He recently shared his excitement with fans, telling Match TV, "Most likely [my return will happen] in October in Abu Dhabi. The opponent is not yet known, but I would like to fight for the title."

Chimaev's confidence is clear as he points out his impressive record, "I have seven fights, seven victories. There is no fighter in the UFC who has won seven fights without fighting for the belt."

However, it's not been an easy journey back to the octagon. Chimaev recently had to pull out of a fight due to a severe illness that left him hospitalized. Despite these setbacks, he's determined to secure his title shot.

Will Chimaev secure his long-awaited title shot and continue his undefeated streak? Share with us what are your predictions for his future.

