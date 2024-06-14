Khamzat Chimaev Pulls Out of UFC Fight Night Saudi Arabia Bout Against Robert Whittaker: Report

The month of June seems like a curse for the UFC and its fight fans. The past two weeks were full of chaos and rumors about the cancellation of the UFC 303 main event fight. Reports suggested that another fight could replace the match between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler as Mystic Mac is perhaps injured and unfit to perform at UFC 303.

Now, another ground-breaking report has shocked the world of fight fans. A report by Full Violence suggests that undefeated prospect Khamzat Chaimaev has pulled himself out of his main event match next week at UFC Fight Night Abu Dhabi.

Khamzat was scheduled to face former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker in the main event of UFC Fight Night Abu Dhabi in a middleweight fight for potentially earning the number one contender ship status. No reason has yet been revealed why Khazmat pulled out of the fight.

Reports even suggest the middleweight fighter in line to replace Khamzat Chimaev is possibly Nassourdine Imavov.

Nassourdine Imavov himself reacted to rumors and confirmed his chance to replace Khamzat Chimaev against Robert. He is not rejecting the offer. Nassourdine Imavov tweeted, “Anyone Anywhere Anytime.”

UFC Fight Night Khamzat Chimaev vs. Robert Whittaker was scheduled for next week on June 22, 2024, at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Fighters like Khamzat Chimaev, Robert Whittaker, Sergei Pavlovich, Alexander Volkov, Kelvin Gastelum, and more were announced.

UFC has yet to announce any official announcement of confirmation if Khamzat Chimaev has pulled out or not, and if he has pulled out, who is going to be his replacement.

A former teammate of Conor McGregor, Dillon Danis, has reacted to Khamzat pulling out of the fight a week ago and trolled him for pulling out of the battle against Robert Whittaker and has expressed he can replace Khamzat Chimaev.

Dillon Danis tweeted, “He said he would fight five people in one night, but now he can't even fight one. I'll move up to 185 and fight Robert Whittaker. Hit me up."

Dricus du Plessis reveals why he turned down UFC 300 fight offer

UFC CEO Dana White has multiple times expressed that match-making is one of the toughest parts of his job, and till the very last day of the event, there is a potential risk of a fight getting canceled.

Dana White revealed that he approached multiple UFC champions this year to compete in the UFC 300 Leon Edwards, Islam Makhachev, and newly crowned UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis. But for some reason, all these champions declined the offer, and then finally, UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira stepped in and successfully defended his championship against Jamahal Hill.

Recently, Dricus du Plessis gave an interview to FightWave, where he finally revealed why he turned down the rumored championship fight with Israel Adesanya.

Dricus du Plessis said, “This is your career. You have to be smart about it. Look at Alex Volkanovski as a champion stepping in on a week's notice. That is so badass, but what happened? What favors did that do him? Yeah, he got money. That's not why I do this. He got money, but he got knocked out because, obviously, he didn't have time to prepare for that fight. Do you think that anybody went, 'Oh, but he took it on short notice'? No, everybody went, 'he got knocked out.'"

