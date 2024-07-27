Khamzat Chimaev Reminisces Moment When His Father Taught Him ‘Humanity’: ‘He’d Make Me Herd...'

Khamzat Chimaev might be a fearful fighter for his opponents, but the Chechen native is afraid of his father. Coming into the UFC, Chimaev has registered 7 wins on the trot to make a strong case for himself. An idea of Chimaev’s dominance can be attributed to the fact that, 5 out of 7 times, he either got his opponents submitted or knocked out.

However, apart from his in-ring capabilities, Chimaev is also known for his trash talk and brash attitude outside the octagon. And this is exactly what did not sit well with Khamzat Chimaev’s father. Annoyed at his son, he even gave a stern warning to ‘Borz’.

Khamzat Chimaev recalls warning from father

Khamzat Chimaev had a forgetful UFC 279 weigh-in. Standing on the scales, Chimaev had a nightmare-ish feeling as he missed weight by 8 pounds. Staring at a possible canceled bout, the crowd immediately started to boo the Chechen native. Enraged by the booing, Chimaev lost his temper and flipped at the crowd. This is when his father rebuked him for his behavior.

Speaking with Red Corner MMA, Khamzat Chimaev detailed exactly what his father told him. He said, “After I showed the middle finger at the weigh-ins, my father scolded me. 'I will make you herd cattle, as you can’t behave yourself in front of humans.'” Learning a lesson, Chimaev stated that he has become much more mature now and does not act impulsively.

However, Khamzat Chimaev’s recent comments about Sean Strickland look quite aggressive. Sparring partners before, both Strickland and Chimaev seem to be holding bad blood between them.

Khamzat Chimaev hints at a matchup against Sean Strickland

Khamzat Chimaev and Sean Strickland sparred together previously. Sharing the experience, Strickland initially claimed to have dominated Chimaev in the octagon. Soon after these claims came to light, ‘Borz’ hit back by saying that it was ‘Tarzan’ who was dominated by Chimaev.

However, the back and forth did not end there, as Strickland vowed to bring the ‘smoke’ to Chimaev. Thus, with things heating up drastically, it remains to be seen whether the fight comes to fruition soon or not.