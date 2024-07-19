Khamzat Chimaev Says He Has ‘Unfinished Business’ With Sean Strickland After He Claimed to Beat Him in Sparring

Khamzat Chimaev says Sean Strickland is nowhere close to beating him in sparring. Chimaev, who made waves after his UFC 294 victory against Kamaru Usman, has been missing in action for a long time. In the recent Abu Dhabi PPV, Chimaev was pitted against Robert Whittaker. Unfortunately for the Chechen native, he came down with an illness a week prior to the fight. This prompted Ikram Aliskerov to be named as the replacement.

It was Aliskerov’s defeat to Robert Whittaker that seems to have hurt both Khamzat Chimaev and Sean Strickland. While Strickland lost his title recently and wants a title shot, Chimaev too is undefeated and has demanded a shot at the gold. However, with Whittaker winning, this has now become a three-way fight, with ‘The Reaper’ back in contention. Meanwhile, trying to cut off Sean Strickland from the scene, Chimaev recently spilled the beans on who was the better man when the duo trained together.

Khamzat Chimaev held the aces against Sean Strickland

Khamzat Chimaev and Sean Strickland used to train together earlier. While speaking about their experience, Sean Strickland had previously mentioned Chimaev getting dominated by ‘Tarzan’.

However, when the Chechen native opened up on their sparring, a completely new story came out. Not to mention, it was not a pleasant one for Sean Strickland.

Chimaev recently sat down in an interview with The Red Corner MNA. Reflecting on their time together in training, Chimaev recalled, “He [Sean Strickland] said he beat me in sparring…But, there were a lot of guys around who saw me choking him and beating him up. It was even recorded on camera. So, we also have some unfinished business. It would be good to see who’s better inside the octagon.”

With Chimaev throwing the hint of a possible fight with Strickland, Strickland might not be interested in the same. This is because he is eyeing a shot at the middleweight title immediately after the Dricus du Plessis vs Israel Adesanya bout is done. Meanwhile, eager to make a comeback, Khamzat Chimaev has dropped some positive hints.

Khamzat Chimaev announces possible return date to UFC

Khamzat Chimaev will be returning to the UFC soon. Fully recovered from his illness that forced him out of the Robert Whittaker bout, Chimaev has a date in mind. The Chechen announced his probable return at the UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi. Although his opponent is not fixed yet, Chimaev is pushing for the title.

Reflecting on the same, Chimaev mentioned how none of the UFC fighters have gone on a seven-fight win streak without getting a title shot. Chimaev also took a shot at Dana White by saying that he ‘constantly says different things.’ Thus, with the situation around the middleweight title getting interesting, it remains to be seen what happens in the future.

