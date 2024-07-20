Khamzat Chimaev Says Leon Edwards vs Belal Muhammad Will Be ‘Boring Fight’; Here’s Why

Middleweight contender Khamzat Chimaev referred to the Leon Edwards vs Belal Muhammad fight as ‘boring.’ It appears that the Russian contender has no interest in tuning into the welterweight title fight at UFC 304.

Chimaev detailed why he thinks the fight would be uninteresting. Bringing forward the lack of victories by finish possessed by either fighter, Borz is certainly not a happy camper with the matchmaking of this fight when it comes to entertainment.

Welterweight fighter Belal Muhammad is looking for redemption. Since the eye poke no-contest bout at UFC Fight Night held in 2021, he has expressed his desire to win the championship belt against Leon Edwards.

Fans are excited to witness the welterweight clash between Edwards and Muhammad, who have disdain for each other . Although this is the case, former welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev expresses otherwise.

In a recent interview with YouTuber Aslanbek Badaev, Khamzat Chimaev spoke about the Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad bout. He believes it will be a ‘boring’ fight, and both fighters would go for a point victory rather than a finish.

“It's a boring fight. Both guys don't have trash talk, and there are no finishes,” said Khamzat Chimaev, translated by Championship Rounds on X (formerly Twitter). Throughout their careers, Leon Edwards has four finishes, while Belal Muhammad has three.

Both contenders are well documented as respectful fighters with a lack of trash talk, which Chimaev seems to dislike. Borz credited Leon Edwards for the brutal head kick knockout against Kamaru Usman at UFC 278.

Khamzat Chimaev claims that both fighters will look to win on points, and the fans will not be interested in watching it. Although there is a lot of hype for Leon Edwards vs Belal Muhammad, Borz’s remarks appear contrary.

Khamzat Chimaev goes off on Sean Strickland

There are a lot of videos and pictures of Khamzat Chimaev and Sean Strickland training together. On previous occasions, Tarzan has spoken on how he had the advantage over the Russian contender in sparring sessions.

However, Khamzat Chimaev disagrees. In a recent interview with YouTuber Aslanbek Badaev, Borz detailed his version of the sparring, which appears to contradict Sean Strickland’s account.

“There were a lot of guys around who saw me choking him and beating him up,” said Khamzat Chimaev. The Russian contender believes he had better exchanges with Sean Strickland in the sparring session.

Borz claims that the now-infamous sparring session was even recorded. Revealing they have ‘unfinished business,’ Khamzat Chimaev appears to want to get his revenge against Sean Strickland for his choice of words.