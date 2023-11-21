Khamzat Chimaev wants Dana White to let him finish Alex Pereira but UFC fans think he’s not ready: ‘You’re going to sleep’

Khamzat Chimaev is one of the fastest-growing stars of UFC. With his impressive undefeated record and trash-talking skills. He has gathered a massive fan base for himself. The Russian fighter made his impressive debut in a short-notice fight in 2020.

He last fought former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman at UFC 294 on short notice. He was originally gearing up to face Paulo Costa. But Costa was pulled out of the event due to a hand injury.

Khamzat managed to secure a decision victory over the former UFC champion. The 29-year-old mixed martial artist had been assured he would receive a title shot. However, he is no longer being granted a championship bout against current middleweight title holder Sean Strickland.

In a shocking turn of events now Khamzat Chimaev has called former UFC middleweight champion and current UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira for a match.

He posted pictures of him and Alex tagged UFC CEO Dana White and quoted, “ Let me finish him”

Pereira captured the title in the second division at UFC 295 against former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka.

Fans brutally trolled Khamzat Chimaev for calling out Alex Pereira

Alex Pereira is an elite striker. He is the first two-division Glory kickboxing champion. He made his UFC debut in 2021 and defeated many champions. He managed to knock out Isreal Adesanya and captured UFC’s middleweight championship. And now he has also captured the title in the light heavyweight division.

Pereira is the 9th double-division champion. On the other hand, Chimaev hasn’t won championships yet.

Now fans are trolling Chimaev. A social media user by the name of Mike commented “Bru you couldn't finish Usman with no training camp, don't talk”

Another fan by the name of Obsession MMA said, “ You’re going to sleep if that left hook connects your chin.” A fan even called him out and asked him to first fight Paulo Costa at UFC 297 in Toronto.

