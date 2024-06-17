Khamzat Chimaev’s Close Friend REVEALS Health Condition That Led to Withdrawal from Fight Against Robert Whittaker at UFC Fight Night

UFC was all set to host a spectacular Fight Night event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where UFC’s undefeated middleweight rising star Khamzat Chimaev was ready to return after his win over former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman at UFC 294.

Khamzat Chimaev was booked to lock horns with former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker in a five-round middleweight bout. It was a considerably important match for the division, as per some previous rumors, the winner of the fight would get a direct shot at the middleweight champion in their next fight.

Unfortunately, Khamzat Chimaev pulled himself out of the fight a week before the pay-per-view. The reason behind him stepping out at the very last moment was his violent sickness.

Now, finally, a close friend of Borz, Abdulaziz Abdulvakhabov, revealed the actual health issue that forced him to pull out of the high-stakes fight against Robert Whittaker.

Recently, while talking to Ushatayka, a close friend of Khamzat Chimaev, Abdulaziz Abdulvakhabov revealed Borz was suffering from intense food poisoning weeks ahead of the fight, which eventually got worse and he had to pull himself out as he was not fit to compete.

Abdulaziz Abdulvakhabov said, "Food poisoning is always dangerous, so accept a fight with food poisoning. He knew his state, knew that he wouldn't be able to fight. That's why he called it off."

UFC Fight Night Saudi Arabia fully updated match card

After Khamzat Chimaev pulled himself out of the main event fight against former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker, UFC was in major trouble to find a last-minute substitute for an elite former world champion like The Reaper Robert Whittaker.

Advertisement

UFC reportedly offered the short-notice fight to multiple top contenders in the division, including Bo Nickal, Kamaru Usman, Sean Strickland, and more. But, in the end, Ikram Aliskerov accepted the match on short notice.

If Ikram manages to win against the former champ Robert Whittaker, this will be a career-altering win for him, allowing him to quickly climb up the ranks and potentially earn a title shot early as a reward.

Stakes are now even higher for both fighters, and both will fight till the last breath. Ikram will fight The Reaper to earn name and recognition in the UFC, as this shot could alter his whole UFC career.

On the other hand, Robert Whittaker will fight for honor and to earn his championship shot to reclaim his lost championship.

The UFC Fight Night Saudi Arabia event will take place on the same date and at the same venue on Saturday, June 22, at Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Here is the full updated UFC Fight Night Saudi Arabia card.

Advertisement

Main Card

Robert Whittaker vs. Ikram Aliskerov Middleweight Fight Sergei Pavlovich vs. Alexander Volkov Heavyweight Fight Johnny Walker vs. Volkan Oezdemir Light Heavyweight Fight Kelvin Gastelum vs. Daniel Rodriguez Welterweight Fight Sharabutdin Magomedov vs. Joilton Lutterbach Middleweight Fight Muhammad Naimov vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan Featherweight Fight

Prelims

Magomed Gadzhiyasulov vs. Brendson Ribeiro Light Heavyweight Fight Farid Basharat vs. Montel Jackson Bantamweight Fight Abu Azaitar vs. Denis Tiuliulin Middleweights Fight Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Nicolas Dalby Welterweight Fight Nasrat Haqparast vs. Jared Gordon Lightweight Fight Kang Kyung-ho vs. Muin Gafurov Bantamweight Fight Xiao Long vs. Lee Chang-ho Bantamweight Fight

ALSO READ: How To Watch UFC Fight Night Robert Whittaker vs Ikram Aliskerov Live