Khloé hooked up with Odell': Khloe Kardashian's history with Kim's NFL boyfriend causes beef between sisters

According to rumors, NFL player Odell Beckham Jr. is secretly in a romantic relationship with reality TV star Kim Kardashian. They have been spotted together on many occasions, spending time together. The Baltimore Ravens sensation recently ended his relationship with his girlfriend, Lauren Wood.

As per the reports from OK! Magazine, he meets Kim at Khloe's son's birthday. There are some rumors that the reality TV star and sister of Kim, Khloe, is not very happy with this. According to her, she has broken the girl code.

As reported by In Touch Weekly, in 2016, Beckham and Khloe hooked up on several occasions. Later, Khloe wanted to get serious with him, but he was not ready for anything serious.

Even after knowing her past with Odell, Kim chose to pursue her feelings toward him, which is the main reason for tensions between the Kardashian sisters.

Highlight reels of NFL player Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. is an American football wide receiver for The Baltimore Ravens. In his first year, OBJ broke many NFL receiving records. He became the fastest player in NFL history to reach both 200 career receptions and 4,000 career receiving yards. He also has 1,100 yards, and ten touchdowns in a rookie season, and broke the rookie record for the most average receiving yards per game.

He was signed midway by the Los Angeles Rams through the 2021 season. He spent the 2022 season out of football recovering from his ALC which was considered quite serious. Then, he got signed by The Baltimore Ravens in 2023.

