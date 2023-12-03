Khloe Kardashian's ex-husband warns Travis Kelce to keep eyes away from anyone but Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce might have dated celebrities before, but no one comes close to Taylor Swift, at least not in terms of popularity and fame. Having to date someone as famous as Taylor Swift might be a different experience for the Chiefs tight end.

Khloe Kardashian is another highly popular and famous celebrity, having married Lamar Odom from 2006 to 2016. After being married to a celebrity like Khloe, Lamar knows well what it looks like to deal with the new attention. That's why he has a warning for Travis.

What did Khloe Kardashian's ex-husband have to say about Travis Kelce dating Taylor Swift?

Lamar Odom was an ex-NBA athlete who played for the Los Angeles Lakers. Coming from an NBA background, Lamar has had his share of popularity before coming into a relationship with Khloe Kardashian. However, getting married to Khloe changed his life.

Also Read: Hulu announces Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift exclusive titled ‘Taylor + Travis’ but fans call it 'cringe'

There's nothing wrong in saying that the level of attention and fame he got after getting married to Khloe Kardashian was something else. So it's obvious for him to know how to handle a relationship with a high-rated celebrity such as Khloe.

On the other hand, it's Travis Kelce's first time dating someone as popular as Taylor Swift. Someone who has got eyes on her all the time, with paparazzi running around her all the time. So Lamar thought of giving a trigger warning to the Chiefs tight end.

Advertisement

Also Read: Why was Travis Kelce not with Taylor Swift during Beyoncé's Renaissance tour movie premiere in London?

In a conversation with The Messenger, Khloe Kardashian's ex-husband gave Travis Kelce a piece of advice. "My advice would be to be strong and stay by her and be as close to her as possible," the former NBA power forward said.

"There are going to be millions of women that want to taste what Taylor Swift is tasting. It can be overwhelming because we're men. He just has to be strong and stick by his girl and he'll be alright," Lamar said, explaining how Travis can keep his relationship with Taylor healthy.

Advertisement

Also Read: Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole opens up on ‘friendship break up’ with Patrick and Brittany Mahomes post Taylor Swift