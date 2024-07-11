Kickboxing Champion Who Defeated Alex Pereira Added to Dana White’s Contender Series

Alex Pereira’s nemesis has arrived in UFC! Pereira, who has been wreaking havoc in the light heavyweight division, used to fight in GLORY Kickboxing prior to the UFC. Although the Brazilian was a champion there as well, there was someone who went toe to toe with Pereira. Artem Vakhitov locked horns with Poatan twice in GLORY Kickboxing. While Pereira prevailed in the first fight, eight months later, the scenario was entirely different.

Looking to get revenge, Vakhitov displayed a striking masterclass to out-fight Alex Pereira. The Russian won via a majority decision, leaving their rivalry stalemate at 1-1. Cut to 2024, both the fighters now have the chance to finish their trilogy and settle the bad blood once and for all. Because, Artem Vakhitov has arrived at the UFC.

Artem Vakhitov vs Alex Pereira 3: A possibility

The UFC has recently released a list of all the latest additions to the Dana White Contender Series. This is one of the biggest platforms for aspiring fighters to punch their tickets to the UFC. While a total of 6 fighters have been added, one particular name has caught everyone’s attention. It is none other than Artem Vakhitov. Vakhitov recently spoke about how the mental toughness of the UFC fighters was not up to the mark.

He also mentioned that the UFC fighters who fight with Alex Pereira seem nervous. They are already losing in their head, which ultimately reflects on the results of the match as well. Vakhitov then went on to say that given a chance, he would once again beat Alex Pereira because he was well accustomed to his weaknesses.

Thus, such an addition right after those comments has a huge significance. It will be interesting to watch how Vakhitov fares and whether a trilogy fight with Pereira is possible or not. The other fighters were: Anthony Drilich (8-1), Sean Gauci (9-1), Islem Masraf (3-0) , Danni McCormack (8-2), and Mario Pinto (8-0). Meanwhile, Alex Pereira also has a message to give to his so-called nemesis.

Alex Pereira did not think he lost against Vakhitov

After hearing Vakhitov’s comments, Alex Pereira could not help but reply. In reply to the Russian’s comments, Pereira stated that the result of the match was quite doubtful. He also accused the GLORY authorities of handing Vakhitov the victory on a silver platter. Poatan explained that since it was his last match for the promotion, GLORY Kickboxing did not want Pereira to leave with the belt.

Although these claims from Pereira were not cross checked, it surely remains a strong message to Vakhitov. Thus, with things becoming interesting with Vakhitov’s inclusion, it will be interesting to see whether he can dominate proceedings and step into the realm of UFC soon.

