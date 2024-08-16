Kim Kardashian Admits Boos at Tom Brady Roast Still Give Her ‘PTSD’: ‘It’s My Biggest Fear in Life to Get Booed’

Kim Kardashian recently opened up about the emotional toll of her experience at Netflix’s The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady. It was during an appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

The reality TV star is known for her ability to handle intense public scrutiny. She admitted to suffering from PTSD after being harshly booed during the live comedy special that aired on May 5.

During her visit to The Tonight Show, Kardashian, 43, expressed her lingering anxiety about public disapproval. “It’s my biggest fear in life to get booed,” she told Fallon. The 49-year-old revealed that the warm reception from the studio audience was a profound relief. “So this welcome is like, so so good!” she added, clearly still shaken by the earlier incident.

Fallon quickly reassured her, emphasizing the positive reception she was receiving in the New York studio. “Never! They love you. Come on! We’re New York City; we love ya,” Fallon responded enthusiastically. She was aiming to bolster her confidence and ease her nerves.

Kardashian's appearance at the roast was intended to showcase her humor and wit, but the event did not go as planned. As she took the stage to deliver her jokes, the initial cheers from the audience swiftly turned into boos.

This abrupt shift left the SKIMS founder in an uncomfortable and challenging position. Despite the negative reaction, Kardashian persevered, continuing with her performance and attempting to maintain her composure.

In response to the backlash, Netflix edited the segment of the roast that featured Kardashian to lower the volume of the audience's jeers. The streaming service’s decision to modify the broadcast indicates their acknowledgment of the intense reaction she faced. Their attempt to mitigate the impact on her public image.

Kardashian's experience highlights the difficulties that celebrities can encounter when faced with hostile crowds or critical public reception. Her success and poise in various high-profile situations. The incident at the roast served as a reminder of the emotional challenges that come with such scrutiny.

Kardashian continues to navigate the complexities of her public life. Her candid discussion about the incident provides insight into the personal impact of public criticism and the importance of support from both peers and fans. Let us know in the comments what you think about this.

