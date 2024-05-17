Kim Kardashian Cheers Up Players at LA Sparks Locker Room With Daughter North West at WNBA Opener

The WNBA season began and the basketball court has started showing off its celebrity glimmer at the tournament opener.

Kim Kardashian along with her daughter North West glazed up at the sidelines as the Los Angeles Sparks faced off against the Atlanta Dream on Wednesday night.

Making the internet buzz around for a while with her elegant look, Kim was dressed in all-black one piece dress which she coupled up with glossy heels.

Additionally, Cameron Brink, the rising star of the WNBA, made quite the impression at the L.A. Sparks Season Opener. She also went on to click photos with the stars of the night Kim Kardashian and her daughter, North West.

Following her promising WNBA debut with 11 points and four assists, Brink embraced the limelight off the court as well.

The ex-Stanford standout extended a warm gesture to Kim Kardashian, which was fitting given Kardashian's recent SKIMS modeling stint. During their encounter, she presented No. 22 Sparks jerseys, along with footwear for North.

Kim Kardashian’s Skims is WNBA Partner

In a groundbreaking move, the WNBA secured a prestigious partnership with Skims, the renowned shapewear and clothing company founded by reality TV star Kim Kardashian in 2019.

The brand embraces a wide-ranging approach to apparel, Skims joined forces with a select group of elite WNBA talents as part of their official collaboration with the league. Notably, Skims' recent foray into the world of sports includes partnerships with various prominent leagues such as USA Basketball, the NFL, NBA, and now the WNBA.

The star-studded Skims-WNBA commercial also featured active WNBA players, including Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum, Seattle Storm guard Skylar Diggins-Smith, Connecticut Sun guard DiJonai Carrington, Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink, and retired WNBA champion and Adidas women's basketball president Candace Parker.

While the commercial was lauded for spotlighting the league's partnership with a renowned brand like Skims, it also faced criticism for overlooking masc-presenting and darker-skinned players within the WNBA.

