Kim Kardashian Ditches Career Close to Heart as Romance with Odell Beckham Jr. intensifies; Report

Kim Kardashian, a name synonymous with relentless ambition and a public life filled with twists and turns, is reportedly pausing her career, a dream that she held close to her heart.

Kim Kardashian sidelines career amid Odell Beckham Jr. romance

Renowned for her unwavering ambition to carve a niche in the legal field, a tribute to her late father's legacy, Kim has reportedly decided to take a step back from her legal studies, as per The US Sun.

This decision comes amidst whispers of a blossoming romance with NFL star Odell Beckham Jr., indicating a shift in priorities for the 43-year-old reality star. As per the report, sources close to Kardashian revealed that the continuous cycle of study and exams has become too burdensome, leading her to refocus on her family and burgeoning relationship with Beckham Jr.

The source in the report emphasized, "She can't drop it without looking bad, looking like she couldn't pass it after all the work and all of her talk about how passionate she was about pushing for prison reform." According to the source in the report, "She really struggled with the study, hated having to do the outlines and essays required to even be at a competent level and it was going to take her a few years of study to pass the exams and a few likely fails. She did some midterm exams last year and they finished her off."

Advertisement

The journey of Kim Kardashian in the legal arena has been anything but smooth. After successfully passing the baby bar exam on her fourth attempt in 2021, it seemed Kim was on a steadfast path to realizing her dream of becoming a lawyer.

However, the tedious process and the daunting prospect of potentially failing future exams have reportedly overshadowed her passion for prison reform advocacy, an issue close to her heart. Parallel to these developments, Kim Kardashian's personal life has been flourishing. Speculation about her relationship with Odell Beckham Jr. has been rife since they were first linked in September 2023.

Kardashian's romantic history is well-documented, with notable marriages to Kanye West, Kris Humphries, and Damon Thomas. Kardashian and Beckham Jr.'s connection has sparked interest and speculation for months, with recent reports suggesting their relationship is "getting serious"​.

About Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr.'s budding romance

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr.'s relationship timeline reveals a series of encounters that hint at a growing closeness between the SKIMS founder and the Baltimore Ravens wide receiver. Their initial public appearance together at Michael Rubin’s July 4th party in 2023 sparked curiosity, setting the stage for further speculation about their relationship.

Despite the absence of official confirmation, sources have indicated their continued interaction, from casual hangouts to attending high-profile parties together. The narrative of their relationship took a more interesting turn with their presence at the same events, such as Odell Beckham Jr.'s birthday party and the Grammy Awards party hosted by Jay-Z.

Advertisement

Most recently, their attendance at Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl party in Las Vegas ahead of the big game further fueled rumors. Witnesses noted their interaction within a larger group, underscoring the casual yet unmistakable presence they have in each other’s lives.

But, what are your thoughts on Kim Kardashian putting her career on hold?