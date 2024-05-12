Kim Kardashian's explosive decade-long feud with Taylor Swift looked ready to reignite after the singer unleashed a savage diss track aimed at the reality star on her new album The Tortured Poets Department.

Now, swirling rumors suggest Kardashian is plotting her own form of petty revenge - by allegedly helping Swift's boyfriend, NFL superstar Travis Kelce, land a high-profile acting gig.

Inside Kim Kardashian's rumored power Move against Taylor Swift

According to an emerging blind item reported by The Mirror, Kardashian may have used her A-list connections and influence to help Kelce, the star tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, score a major role in Ryan Murphy's hotly anticipated new series Grotesquerie.

The speculation is that the multi-hyphenate businesswoman pulled some strings with Murphy, with whom she recently collaborated on American Horror Story.

While it may seem like an innocuous favor, the alleged move is being interpreted by many as a calculated slight against Swift from her longtime frenemy Kardashian.

Fans think Kim Kardashian is ‘triangulating’ Taylor Swift in narcissistic mind games

The reported blind item claiming Kardashian's involvement has kicked the expansive Swift fan base into a frenzy, with legions of Swifties sounding off that it reeks of the reality star's trademark narcissistic mind games.

As one fan assessed, "That's what narcissists do. They try to triangulate their victim so they are left feeling alone and unsupported."

Others called on Swift to double down with another cleverly aimed diss track hitting back at Kardashian's rumored machinations. "Taylor, write another song about Kim trying to infiltrate everyone you love just to get under your skin!" implored one fan.

Is Kim Kardashian trying to squash beef or stoke flames of reignited war with Taylor Swift?

However, not all fans are convinced Kardashian's suspected power move involving Kelce is purely an act of malice toward her nemesis Swift.

Some have pondered whether it could actually represent an attempt at finally extending an olive branch to end their years-long cold war once and for all.

This speculation gained traction after recent reports surfaced that Kardashian had invited the pop superstar to a private one-on-one meeting, suggesting she was interested in resolving their issues.

As an insider told Heat World, the pressure is on from the renowned "momager" Kris Jenner, who fears the feud's impact on her daughter's empire.

The insider said, "Kris has said this feud could have a hugely negative effect on Kim's brand and cost her millions, not to mention the ramifications it could have on the rest of the family. She's insisted Kim put an end to it."

As the intrigue builds over Kardashian's rumored involvement in Kelce's acting break and her true underlying motivations, one thing is certain - all eyes in the sport, entertainment, and pop culture worlds will be laser-focused on the Chiefs star once his role in Grotesquerie is revealed.

Fans will be watching his every move, searching for any hints about whether the NFL idol is just an unwitting pawn or an active participant in reigniting one of the most explosive and lucrative celebrity feuds of the modern era.

