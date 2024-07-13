Kim Kardashian Wants to Get Back Together With Odell Beckham Jr to Snatch Spotlight From Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

After seven months of a blooming relationship, Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr parted ways. The two had a good run while it lasted.

However, it is reported that Kardashian wants to patch things up with the NFL star. She intends to match or dethrone Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s relationship’s popularity.

The couple continues to be friends even after choosing separate paths. They mutually ended their relationship to focus on career and family commitments. Insiders had predicted their breakup a while ago. They broke up due to their different personalities and careers.

Will Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr overtake Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship?

Some media outlets believe that Kardashian and Beckham’s love will rekindle soon. They expect the ex-couple to give each other another chance. Life & Style Magazine reported that Kim sees an opportunity in dating the Miami Dolphins wide receiver.

The report revealed Kim’s intention behind mending things with the NFL star. According to an insider, she wants the over-the-top fame that dating an NFL athlete has brought Taylor Swift. The insider added that Kim is eager to have the power couple status she had while dating Kanye West.

Kardashian is aiming for a patch-up before the 2024 season of the NFL begins. The source said that it’d be a win-win for Kim. The source explained that she would get Beckham back and she could also take some thunder away from Taylor.

A Business Times report revealed that Kim has been spotted with some big names. Another insider disclosed that Kim has many sports stars on her dating list. She has also been attending several sports events. The source added that Kardashian has told her family she is done with pretty boys and the hunks. She wants a power player now.

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr relationship timeline

Rumors about Kardashian and Beckham’s relationship first began in May 2023. They were spotted together at a Ritz Carlton hotel. Then the reality TV star mentioned a guy named Fred on The Kardashian show.

In September 2023, People reported that Kim and Odell were dating each other. They appeared in an Apple Music teaser video only five days after People’s claim. Kardashian joined the party on Beckham’s birthday and CDFA Fashion Awards.

Beckham and Kardashian attended Jay-Z’s pre-Grammy party together. They turned up for the Oscars Vanity Fair in 2024. The couple ended their relationship around a year after their rumors picked up.

It’d be interesting to see if Beckham and Kardashian reunite. If so, will they manage to overtake Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s fame? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.