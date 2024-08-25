Kim Kardashian’s Picture With Jude Bellingham Goes Viral; Fans Mock: 'Ticking Em Off One By One'

Kim Kardashian shared several photos on Instagram of the highlights of her trip to Real Madrid. She went to the club's training facility with her son Saint, who got his shirt autographed by Jude Bellingham.

However, Los Blancos supporters will pray that her dreaded 'curse' does not strike again. Kim enjoys taking her children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, to watch their favorite sports teams in action.

This week, she and her eight-year-old son, Saint, traveled to Madrid to watch Real Madrid play.

Kim, who previously disclosed that her children are attempting to fix her up with a sports star , visited the club's training area and met with several well-known figures.

David Alaba, Eduardo Camavinga, and Vinicius Jr. were among those who posed for photographs. But it was Bellingham who pleased Saint and his buddies by signing signatures on a bespoke jersey.

Kim established the underwear company Skims, and the England ace is the face of it. The couple smiled as they posed for a photo, with Kim's family following them on a tour of the training grounds.

However, Real Madrid fans will be praying that the 'Kardashian Curse' does not strike them during tomorrow's encounter against Valladolid.

Even though fans want the curse not to take place, Kardashian’s dating habits have been known to many. So, speculation is running high on her trying to wooe Jude Bellingham.

Advertisement

Also Read: Kim Kardashian's Shoutout to Angel Reese Surprises WNBA Star; All You Need to Know

One fan wrote, “@FearedBuck he next on her roster. Girl got a checklist she ticking em off one by one.”





Another fan wrote, “Oh no…Jude must not know about the Kardashian curse.”

Another fan wrote, “First Vini now Bellingham! Now Bellingham has an injury that’s “rare””

This fourth fan asked whether Jude Bellingham & Kim Kardashian are dating or not, saying, “Is she dating this guy now?”

Another fan wrote, “Her kids going to have family ties with every entertainer & athlete in the game.”

Kardashian and Bellingham have a business connection because the latter is the face of her SKIMS clothing line, and sources indicate she has developed a "crush" on the England international.

It is unclear whether Kardashian will attend Real Madrid's La Liga match against Valladolid on Sunday. They began their season with a 1-1 tie against Mallorca.

Advertisement

Kim, who divorced Kanye West in 2022, has previously dated various sports players, including NBA star Kris Humphries and NFL stars Reggie Bush and Miles Austin. Bellingham is now in a relationship with Dutch model Laura Celia Valk.

Also Read: