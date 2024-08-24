Kim Kardashian's Shoutout to Angel Reese Surprises WNBA Star; All You Need to Know

In her first season in the WNBA, Angel Reese emerged under Kim Mulkey's shadow at LSU and is now more marketable than ever. Reese claims that it took "four years" to finalize the agreement, and it was only recently that they did so, just as Reese was beginning to emerge as one of the W's rising stars.

The Chicago Sky, led by Reese, are in the postseason for the sixth consecutive year. They will be looking to fend off the Atlanta Dream's surge to make it back to the postseason. Reese also seems to have Kim Kardashian on her side; the media star declared herself a "Chi-Town Barbie" fan.

Reese was seen wearing Beats Studio Pro headphones around her neck when she spoke with reporters earlier this week. Kardashian worked with the manufacturer of these headphones, and after seeing Reese wearing them, the "The Kardashians" star felt compelled to post a note on Instagram Stories.

Reese answered by grabbing the acknowledgment and running with it. Her caption ended with three "smooch" emojis. "Kim K, you know I love you and I'm always repping the @beatsbydre familyyyyy," she wrote.

When Reese was a player at LSU, she was perceived as a bold and controversial figure. Since then, she has developed a new personality and built a new reputation for herself in the professional ranks. Reese, who is only 22 years old, has already established herself as one of the WNBA's top rebounders.

She leads the league with 12.3 rebounds per game, 135 offensive rebounds, and a league-best 21.6 total rebound percentage. In a Sunday loss to the Phoenix Mercury, she grabbed a career-high 20 rebounds, her 20th double-double in 27 games.

To show that she is the whole package and create a foundation for WNBA superstardom, Reese has also concentrated on giving back to her community and speaking up for other players and female athletes in general.

By the looks of it, Reese is also active with her dating life as rumors about her and rising NBA star Jalen Duren going on a private vacation started to circulate towards the end of July, and this week, they gained more traction. With a Detroit Pistons sweatshirt on, Reese was spotted driving and belting out a song. Given her past with Duren, one of the team's best young players right now, this certainly raised some eyebrows.

