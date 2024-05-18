‘Kinda Been Whole A** Clown’: Fans Troll Jamal Murray After He Shot 4 for 18 Blaming His Elbow in Nuggets Game 6 Loss

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray attributed his recent on-court struggles to an elbow injury sustained during a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

In a post-game interview, Murray highlighted the impact of the injury on his shooting performance, and he also expressed frustration with his inability to find his rhythm due to the discomfort.

A fan took it to the comment section of a video where Murray refused to acknowledge Anthony Edwards' defense and put it all on his elbow. He wrote, “He’s kinda been a whole a** clown lately.”

Few more fans gathered to put their direct take on him.

Also Read: ‘Let Her Cook’: WNBA Fan Argues to Give Caitlin Clark Time to Familiarize at Pro Level Amid Initial Performance Upsets

Jamal Murray’s post-season struggle continues

After disappointing Game 6, Jamal Murray's current playoff averages stand at 19.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game, accompanied by shooting percentages of 39.2% from the field and 31.1% from beyond the arc. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

These figures represent career lows in points and shooting efficiencies for Murray during playoff runs. Despite the struggles in the current postseason, Murray's clutch performances, particularly the game-winners against the Los Angeles Lakers, have salvaged portions of his playoff narrative.

Moreover, battling through injuries, initially with the calf issue and now with the troubling elbow, has added layers of complexity to his playoff journey. However, as he gears up for Game 7, all eyes will be on him, as there is no scarcity of opportunity for redemption on the horizon.

Given his track record and ability to elevate his game when most needed, a resurgence from Murray in the upcoming crucial game wouldn't be unexpected based on his historical performance trends.

However, not to forget moving forward that Murray has long been recognized as one of the premier playoff performers of his generation, a reputation well-deserved. But the question that looms large is whether he could repeat his role in the Nuggets' championship, similar to that of last year’s victory.

Also Read: Does Shaquille O’Neal Have a Wife? Exploring NBA Legend’s Relationship Status After He Asks Out Bobbi Althoff