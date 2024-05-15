Kirk Cousins Asked If He would Sign With Falcons If He had Known About QB Micheal Penix Jr. Draft Pick

Minnesota Vikings’ quarterback Kirk Cousins, who played for them from 2018 to 2023, was signed by the Atlanta Falcons this March in a four-year deal. After he tore his right Achilles tendon, which led to his premature exit last season, he is set to be the starting quarterback for the Falcons.

However, to everyone's surprise, the Falcons also inducted Michael Penix Jr. into their squad as a rookie quarterback this April. This sudden move did not sit well with Kirk. Recently, he made his first comments regarding this development.

How Did Kirk React to Penix Joining the Squad?

Kirk was driving home from the Falcons draft night event when he received a call from the team informing him they would add another quarterback. On Tuesday, while speaking to the Atlanta media, he said, “They called me and said, ‘We’re going to take a quarterback here,’ and I’m like, ‘OK.’”

The 35-year-old Kirk signed a four-year, $180 million free-agency deal with the Falcons. Inducting another quarterback was not anticipated by the NFL world, and this decision has stunned Kirk. When asked if he would have signed with the Falcons had he known they were going to draft another quarterback, Kirk responded, "I don't really deal in hypotheticals."

Kirk and Penix shared their first on-field interaction in this week’s OTA. Also, Kirk gave his number to Penix so he could mentor the young rookie quarterback. It seems like he has already put this development behind him and is focusing on his game.

Not the First Time Kirk Has Had to Fight for His Place

“Really, if you know my story, this is more the norm of the journey.” These words by Kirk highlight that he is disappointed with the recent development but is also well aware that this is not the first time he has faced such a situation in his career.

From the early days of his career, he has encountered similar scenarios. In 2008, when he was already drafted by the Michigan State Spartans, they inducted another quarterback. While playing for the Minnesota Vikings in 2021, they informed him on draft day that they might add another quarterback who could eventually take his place.

Kirk understands that this league is highly competitive, and he needs to earn his place. In his career, he has started in 149 games and thrown for around 40,000 yards. Kirk could prove to be a very valuable player for the Falcons.

