Kirk Cousins injury update: What happened to Vikings QB and how long will he be out of action?

Things might go south for the Minnesota Vikings, as star quarterback Kirk Cousins’s absence is expected to stretch longer than expected. Kirk Cousins got injured against the Green Bay Packers on October 29.

According to recent scans, things are not looking positive for the Minnesota quarterback. Dr. Edward Szalapski, the orthopedic surgeon for Twin Cities, has shared some details about the injury. Keep reading to know them.

What type of injury has happened to Kirk Cousins?

Kirk Cousins, during the match against Green Bay Packers, was carted off the ground in the middle of the game due to injury. The injury that was unrecognized at that time has now come out to be an Achilles tear.

The star quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings hasn’t missed a single match due to potential injuries. But since this injury takes a long time to recover from, Kirk Cousins is speculated to miss the whole 2023 season.

How long till Kirk Cousins is back on the field?

According to Dr. Edward Szalapski, immediate surgery is recommended for Kirk Cousins since it’s the case of a fully torn Achilles. However, the recovery rate in the case of torn Achilles is quite low.

“A good athletic person will be out walking around without a brace on, in 6-8 weeks but it’s a whole nother story to come back and play vigorous sports,” said Dr. Szalapski, explaining the recovery time frame for Cousins.

As per Dr. Szalapski, the recovery rate is approximately 8 months; however, that’s the case of getting back to walking. Playing sports is obviously a different story that could add a few more weeks to it.

Just like Kirk Cousins, Aaron Rodgers has been out of the New York Jets due to an Achilles tear. However, Rodgers has been recovering fast due to the ‘Speed bridge’ technique he'd been following.

Do you think Cousins should use the same technique to boost recovery?