Klay Thompson and Warriors still apart on ‘years and money’ with no progress in contract extension talks

As much as no one wanted it to happen, there's a good chance of it happening. What are we talking about? Klay Thompson leaving the Golden State Warriors. According to exclusive reports, Kaly Thompson's contract with the NBA team is over next year.

Klay Thompson has been in talks with the Golden State Warriors about an agreement extension deal. However, so far there's no surety from the NBA team regarding an extension, shared by ESPN's senior reporter. Let's get into the details of what he said. Here we go!

Is Klay Thompson really going to lose his spot in the Golden State Warriors?

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the senior reporter for ESPN, Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors aren't close to having an agreement regarding the contract extension. So there’s a good chance that the NBA player will be leaving the team soon.

Adrian Wojnarowski recently made an interesting statement, regarding the same, during an ESPN Live. Talking about the same, he said "I'm told that there has been absolutely no progress on a Klay Thompson extension in Golden State."

Now an interesting question that comes into mind is why is Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors not coming to an agreement. As per Adrian Wojnarowski, it is both a money and time issue.

In a similar context, the ESPN reporter stated "They are both still apart on years and money". Adding further, Adrian also revealed that Klay would probably go to a free agency the 2023 summer, without a deal. Now a positive thing here is that it could open a lot of doors for the NBA star.

During a recent interview with the Athletic, Klay Thompson revealed how he is not stressed about this whole thing. The NBA star said, "The fact that I'm going into my 13th season – that alone – it gives me such peace of mind." To be honest, Klay is definitely a real sportsman and which team he goes next will be lucky to have him.